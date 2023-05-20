Hagerty launches Private Client service

Hagerty launches specialist insurance product for clients with vehicles and collections valued at over £250,000

Private Client members will have a dedicated team to manage their insurance needs and an expert valuation of their vehicles

In addition to Hagerty’s market leading insurance, members will also be entitled to additional benefits including invites to Hagerty events and experiences

The Hagerty Private Client product is available immediately. For more information click here

Northamptonshire: 22nd March 2023

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialist insurance provider, today officially launched its Private Client service in the UK, a product designed especially for classic and collector vehicles owners with collections valued at £250,000, or more. Existing Hagerty clients who qualify for this new offering will have their policy updated accordingly.

Hagerty Private Clients is designed to make the lives of enthusiast vehicle collectors a little easier, with a dedicated team allocated manage their insurance needs, to offer robust, data-backed valuations and to deliver relevant added-value services and unique experiences.

At the heart of the offering is a brand new, leading insurance product, which comes with a host of added value services included as standard. These include a Diminished Value product whereby if, following an insurance claim, the market value of the vehicle has fallen due to said claim, owners can receive a proportion of the difference – up to a maximum of £500,000. Cherished Salvage is also available, giving an owner the right to retain a cherished vehicle, in the event of a total loss claim, while still receiving a full financial settlement.

In addition, while Hagerty may be best known for its market leading insurance products it also offers a diverse and exciting calendar of global events and member experiences. Members of the Private Client service will also enjoy VIP access to selected Hagerty events, invites to exclusive evenings at the soon to open Hagerty Clubhouse at Bicester Heritage and the opportunity to attend specially selected experiences as guests of Hagerty and selected partners.

The new initiative will be led by Hagerty International Managing Director Mark Roper who, prior to joining Hagerty in 2021, led a number of successful, high profile, service, membership, and rewards programmes designed for High-Net-Worth individuals.

Speaking of the Private Clients launch, Mark Roper said “We are proud to launch this new initiative to market further demonstrating how Hagerty has a solution for all classic and collector vehicle owners. Whilst this new product requires an insured value of at least £250,000 for a client to be eligible, this can be calculated from a collection, or a single vehicle and Hagerty experts will value each client collection with unrivalled accuracy using our market leading valuation data. Every client is valued at Hagerty, and it is our aim to make every Hagerty member feel a part of our family who can enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits and experiences only we can provide.”

To learn more about Hagerty Private Clients click here.

Hagerty also offers an ECO initiative in the UK, a voluntary Enthusiast Carbon Offset programme created to help motorists reduce the carbon footprint of their vehicles in an easy, convenient, and transparent way.

Please follow and like us: