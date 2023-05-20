Teesside Park Retail Park Gets Better and Better

The Benefits of Teesside Park Retail Park

Teesside Park Retail Park, located in Stockton-on-Tees, is one of the largest retail parks in the North East of England. It boasts over 80 stores and restaurants and attracts over 5 million visitors each year. Teesside Park Retail Park offers numerous benefits to shoppers, making it a popular destination for people across the region.

Convenient Location

Teesside Park Retail Park is situated just off the A66 and A19, offering easy access for shoppers from across the North East. The retail park is also easily accessible by public transport, with a bus station and train station nearby. The convenient location means that visitors can combine their shopping trip with other activities, such as visiting the nearby cinema, bowling alley, or adventure park. The retail park is also just a short drive from Teesside University, making it a popular destination for students looking to buy household items and clothing.

Wide Selection of Stores

Teesside Park Retail Park is home to a wide selection of stores, ranging from high-street favourites such as Next, H&M, and River Island, to specialist stores such as Go Outdoors and Decathlon. Shoppers can also find home and garden stores such as Dunelm and B&Q and technology stores such as Currys PC World and Apple. The variety of stores means that visitors can find everything they need in one place, making it a convenient and time-saving shopping experience.

In addition to the variety of stores, Teesside Park Retail Park also has a number of restaurants and cafes, including Nando’s, Pizza Hut, and Costa, providing shoppers with a place to rest and refuel before continuing their shopping trip.

Competitive Prices

One of the main benefits of Teesside Park Retail Park is the competitive prices that can be found in many of the stores. The retail park offers a range of discounts and promotions throughout the year, making it a popular destination for bargain hunters and those on a budget. The competitive prices also mean that visitors can often find items that are cheaper than in other high-street stores, providing great value for money.

Parking Facilities

Teesside Park Retail Park has over 4,000 parking spaces, providing visitors with a stress-free parking experience. The car park is well-lit and has CCTV, ensuring the safety of visitors and their vehicles. The parking facilities also include dedicated spaces for disabled visitors and those with young children, making it accessible for all. The parking is free for the first four hours, providing a generous amount of time for shoppers to browse the stores and enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants before heading back to their car.

Customer Service

The staff at Teesside Park Retail Park are trained to provide excellent customer service, ensuring that visitors have an enjoyable and stress-free shopping experience. The information desk provides visitors with helpful advice and directions, and the security team is always on hand to assist with any queries or emergencies. Teesside Park Retail Park also has a “No Quibble” return policy, meaning that visitors can return items within 28 days of purchase and receive a full refund or exchange. The focus on customer service means that visitors are more likely to return in the future, increasing the popularity and success of the retail park.

Conclusion

Teesside Park Retail Park offers numerous benefits to shoppers, from its convenient location and wide selection of stores, to its competitive prices and customer service. The retail park attracts millions of visitors each year, and it is easy to see why. Whether visitors are looking for a new outfit, household items, or the latest technology gadgets, they can find everything they need in one place. The range of restaurants and cafes means that shoppers can enjoy a meal or a snack before continuing their shopping trip, and the free parking provides a stress-free and accessible experience for all. If you haven’t yet visited Teesside Park Retail Park, it is definitely worth a visit.

Please follow and like us: