Bentley Design Services help create luxurious yacht interior

Sumptuous cabin complements owner’s Continental GT V8 coupe

One-off project between Bentley Motors and Contest Yachts

Matching Linen and Hotspur hides feature throughout the interior of the car and the bespoke yacht, with signature Bentley diamond-in-diamond stitching

18-metre Contest 59 CS built by Contest Yachts in The Netherlands for a customer

Bentley Continental GT designed, engineered and built in Great Britain

(Crewe, 9 June 2021) Bentley Motors has collaborated on the creation of a truly unique yacht interior to match the exquisite cabin design of a customer’s Continental GT V8 coupe.

The bespoke nautical trim was created by craftspeople at Bentley Design Services, which specialises in creating customised solutions for the brand’s clients, working side-by-side with premium Dutch yacht builder, Contest Yachts.

The luxurious cabin of the yacht owner’s Continental GT V8 coupe already incorporated Hotspur red leather, combined with contrasting Linen beige hide – styling which Bentley was then able to help recreate inside the new 18-metre, Contest 59 CS yacht.

The interior panelling in the ocean-going yacht also showcases Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This unique quilting requires exactly 712 stitches per diamond and a high level of skill to produce on a specially-commissioned machine, exclusive to Bentley Motors. Outside, the deep blue hull of the Contest yacht perfectly complements the Light Sapphire finish of the owner’s Continental GT V8 Coupe.

Brett Boydell, Head of Bentley Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors, said:

“This project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design.”

Arjen Conijn, CEO and Co-Owner of Contest Yachts, said: “Our family has been building premium class sailing and motor yachts for more than 60 years. We are well-known for our thorough approach to customisation, which allows us to fulfill the expectations and preferences of every customer. This project is the ultimate example of this approach – working with Bentley to turn a customer’s dream into reality.”

The Bentley Continental GT V8 is the world’s finest Grand Tourer, combining unparalleled levels of luxury with cutting-edge technology and performance. Designed, engineered and built in Great Britain.