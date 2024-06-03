Harman Kardon enriches the next family road trip in the new Renault Scenic E-Tech electric with premium sound

HARMAN and Renault expand their partnership as new

Renault Scenic E-Tech electric features premium sound courtesy of Harman Kardon

Munich, Germany – March 5, 2024 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce the continuation of its close and successful partnership with French carmaker Renault in celebrating the launch of the all new Scenic E-Tech electric equipped with a Harman Kardon premium sound system.

Scenic E-Tech electric, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, is aimed at families and their needs for freedom and electric mobility. The name Scenic has become a landmark in Renault’s history and stands for vehicles that are spacious, packed with useful technology and eminently safe.

Premium sound, tuned with decades of combined experience

“By combining Harman Kardon’s captivating, pure sound with Renault’s signature style and flair curated by French artist and producer Jean-Michel Jarre, this partnership has created meaningful and special moments for Renault drivers worldwide,” said Greg Sikora, Senior Director, Global Acoustic Systems Engineering at HARMAN. “With 70 years in audio engineering and acoustic design, we go beyond a simple reproduction of music as we want the Harman Kardon sound system to reveal all the nuances of finely tuned sound. In this, we benefited from Renault’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre, with whom we have developed together the direction for the sound tuning of the Scenic E-Tech electric.”

Without the combustion engine sound, the entertainment system is able to take centre stage in an EV such as the Scenic E-Tech. Its Harman Kardon premium sound system features an upgraded setup of nine high-performance speakers, including single voice coil woofers in the front doors for improved performance in upper mid-range frequencies and an External Coupled Subwoofer (ECS) that reduces weight and volume of the subwoofer enclosure while delivering dynamic and low-distortion bass reproduction. Combined with an 8-channel DSP digital amplifier with a total output of 410 watts, it delivers the full frequency range at any volume level.

Hear the music your way with QuantumLogic and Sound Ambiances

To achieve the same immersive sound experience enjoyed by Renault drivers of other recent models such as the Austral, Espace or Megane E-Tech electric, Harman Kardon again integrates advanced audio functions and technologies such as Vehicle Speed Compensation, Virtual Center technology for a stable, well-defined soundstage, and HARMAN’s patented QLS (QuantumLogic® Surround) algorithm, which separates input sources and splits them into individual streams and speakers to create immersive surround sound with a unique staging, enveloping, and surrounding all the occupants. Another recurring feature is the five sound ambiences that passengers can choose from at the touch of a button to suit their personal preferences, now including a “Podcast” setting which emphasises the intelligibility of spoken word audio content. The five modes created by Jean Michel Jarre are: Studio – a precise, clear, and detailed reproduction truthful to the artist’s intentions, yet exciting and dynamic.

a precise, clear, and detailed reproduction truthful to the artist’s intentions, yet exciting and dynamic. Concert – a wide stereo stage created in front of the listener with surrounding envelopment as if you were at a concert venue.

a wide stereo stage created in front of the listener with surrounding envelopment as if you were at a concert venue. Podcast – offering a setting with a focus on voice reproduction to let the listener effortlessly delve into their favorite podcast or audiobook.

offering a setting with a focus on voice reproduction to let the listener effortlessly delve into their favorite podcast or audiobook. Immersion – creates a feeling of being surrounded by instruments and inside the music, giving the listener a new dimension to the sound.

creates a feeling of being surrounded by instruments and inside the music, giving the listener a new dimension to the sound. Club – pronounced and intense low frequency bass extension with loud, wide, and high-contrast sound. Award-winning design reflects the flair of Renault design

In line with the vehicle’s exceptional ambience, Harman Kardon seamlessly integrates all the speakers. For the Scenic E-Tech electric, the designers used the same elegant solution found in the Megane E-Tech electric, with the tweeter grilles mirroring the iconic 60° pattern of the slash of the Harman Kardon brand logo. It’s a design that not only wows vehicle occupants but was also a winner at the prestigious Red Dot and iF design awards in 2021. The Harman Kardon premium sound system is standard on iconic models in all markets, and an option on both esprit Alpine (excluding the UK), and techno versions (excluding France and the UK).