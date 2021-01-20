If you are one of those who think that it’s only a visually appealing design that convinces users to interact with your website or app, then you need a reality check. Today the design world is mainly focusing on the two most important elements – UI and UX. It is because they both play an integral role in making your website, mobile app, or software a big hit.

If truth be told, visitors land on your website or download your mobile app for information and solving their problems. So, an aesthetically appealing design will only work when it has an informative copy. It clearly shows that a unique blend of words and design elements can help UX designers to create a product that offers a user experience that is hard to forget.

This is where UX writing (writing for users) comes into play. Your design will work when you create a UI copy that guides users to interact with a product or use it. The ultimate goal of UX writing is to encourage users to take the desired action with the help of words, buttons, menu labels, and other UI elements.

If you are wondering how UX writing can add value to your design process and how it helps users use your digital product, here are a few easy tips that will help you craft a perfect copy that can accomplish a goal in a more engaging way.

Let’s get started.

Why Craft a Perfect UI Copy for Your Digital Product?

A stellar UX design has the true potential to attract users and helps them navigate your app or website, while UI copy explains to users what to do, how to do it, where to move to take action. In fact, UX design is incomplete without a perfect copy.

Users can’t use your website or app without text. UX writing provides users with helpful information that users perceive to get an idea of the real purpose of the website or app. This is why UI text is essential to convey the information more efficiently and make your design user friendly.

According to Muneeb Qadar Siddiqui, digital brand management, many professional companies that offer custom software development services follow the practice of UX writing and software development side by side. They ask the project management team to explain a design so that UX writers can craft UI text as per the design.

How to Create an Engaging UI Copy?

When it comes to UX writing, you should keep in mind that users read patterns. Today’s users have a very short attention span. They don’t want to invest their energy and effort in reading never-ending paragraphs and lengthy sentences. Users don’t read; they scan content. In fact, a survey suggests that users only read 28% of the words of a website.

Write Concisely

So, focus on creating brief and concise content that helps readers easily get the idea about using your web page or app. Try to explain the purpose of your app or website in a few lines. Remove all the unnecessary words that make it difficult for the readers to understand the points. Writing concisely is the basic rule of UX writing, as it takes less time to read.

On top of that, it makes UX designers’ life easier by solving space restrictions, as they usually create digital interfaces with less content space. Following this UX writing rule allows users to make quick decisions, which will eventually help you achieve your business goals.

As I mentioned earlier, users don’t read; they scan and skim content. You can make UI text scannable by writing short, scannable sentences and paragraphs. Make sure the readers clearly understand the message that you are trying to convey. Don’t use technical jargon and intricate words that readers can’t be able to understand. Focus more on making it as simple as possible to make it accessible to everyone, even people with disabilities.

Prioritize the Copy

I’m sure you are familiar with an F shaped pattern which readers use to scan the webpage. Users read the main heading, subheading and then scan the page while reading the first few words of each sentence. Therefore, it is advised to keep the text short, clear, and prioritized. Instead of hiding the important information at the end, keep all the important information first so that users easily read the main point when they skim content.

Try to divide the copy into easily scannable segments; you can use bullet lists to make this job easier. However, if your product has a long list of benefits and features that you want to communicate with the users, then you can use the “Read more” option and take users to the full content.

Be Consistent

Inconsistency makes it difficult for the users to understand the main point you are trying to convey in the UI copy. For instance, if your app development company Dallas is working on a healthcare app project, it is advised to stay aware of the latest app trends and the technical jargon used in the medical field while creating a UI copy for the healthcare app. The key is to strictly follow the same writing style, tone of voice, and technical terms throughout the document to make your message understandable.

Add the Element of Humor

Incorporating a fun element in the UI copy can add a human touch. Remember, users read your UI copy many times to understand what your product has in store for them. Try to convey the message in a fun way to help people understand how your product can help them solve their problems.

To Sum All Things Up

The ultimate goal of UX writing is to create a copy for your software, mobile app, website, or any digital product that is clear, simple, and helpful. If truth be told, it is a perfect combination of taglines, notifications, icons, and buttons that guides users on where to go and what to do. Hopefully, this post will help your design and development team to design a killer digital product that is UX friendly and help you achieve your business goals.