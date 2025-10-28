Hartlepool College launches exclusive apprenticeships ‘100 Club’

Hartlepool College of Further Education has honoured a select group of long-standing partners by launching its exclusive ‘100 Club’.

This initiative formally recognises organisations that have supported at least 100 apprentices through the College since moving into the then new £53m state-of-the-art campus in 2011, highlighting a long-term commitment to develop local talent and address regional skills gaps.

Hartlepool Borough Council, Darchem, Caterpillar, NHS University Hospitals Tees, NEC, Wilton Engineering, Gestamp, Unipres and a range of eight organisations who belong to the Science Industry Apprenticeship Consortium (SIAC), are the inaugural members of this distinguished ‘100 Club’.



Representatives from each member organisation were invited to a special launch event this week at the College.

There was a celebratory lunch and the College presented each representative with their own commemorative plaque to mark the major milestone.

Gary Riches, Vice Principal at Hartlepool College said: “The launch of the ‘100 Club’ is our way of saying a massive thank you to these key partners who have consistently demonstrated an outstanding commitment to apprenticeships.

“Reaching 100 apprentices with a single training provider is a powerful statement of belief in both the programme and the potential of our local community.

“These employers aren’t just creating jobs, they are investing in the future of industry and ensuring a robust pipeline of talent right here in Hartlepool.

“We also understand in our lifetime that some organisations are not going to reach 100 apprentices, so we will also be recognising those SME employer partners who we are extremely proud to help towards their respective goals in other ways.”

The College also plans to further honour the businesses with new signage prominently displayed in the College atrium and will be running a weekly social media campaign to highlight the significant contribution of each organisation.

There will also be a weekly stakeholder spotlight to showcase those smaller businesses.

The ‘100 Club’ represents thousands of hours of on-the-job training and classroom learning, translating directly into high-value skills and career opportunities across the North-East.

The success of the College’s apprenticeship programmes relies heavily on the quality and dedication of its industry partners, who provide invaluable mentorship and real-world experience.

Hartlepool Borough Council are leading the way by having almost 250 apprentices in the last 14 years through the college and that figure is still counting.

Denise McGuckin, Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We have an amazing amount of local talent here in Hartlepool and the Council is absolutely committed to developing it, especially at a time when the borough is going through such major regeneration which is opening up a host of exciting opportunities.

“Apprentices are the Council’s – and Hartlepool’s – future workforce, and we are very proud to have welcomed so many through our doors and into rewarding permanent careers with us.

“The launch of the ‘100 Club’ is a really exciting development and I hope it will inspire more employers across Hartlepool to invest in their future through apprenticeships – and join the Club!”

The College looks forward to continuing these vital partnerships and welcoming future members to the ‘100 Club’ as more businesses invest in the region’s emerging workforce.

*For further information on Hartlepool College’s programmes check out www.hartlepoolfe.ac.uk or call 01429 295000.