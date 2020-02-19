Hartlepool United Football Club has announced Nuffield Health Tees Hospital in Stockton is now the club’s official healthcare partner.

The new alliance between the ‘Pools’ who currently compete in the National League, the fifth tier of English football and Nuffield Health, the UK’s largest healthcare charity, will give players access to a range of specialist consultants and healthcare services at Nuffield Health Tees Hospital, including post injury scans and x-rays, treatment plans and surgery where necessary.

Welcoming the collaboration, Mark Maguire, Chief Executive at Hartlepool United FC, said: “This is a really significant new partnership for the club and I look forward to working with Nuffield Health over the coming years to promote not only their fantastic facility in Stockton but also to work together on some of our core community work, in particular around health and wellbeing, these kind of key partnerships will be central to our future progression and I’m delighted to welcome them on board.”

A not-for-profit healthcare organisation, Nuffield Health runs a network of award-winning hospitals, fitness and wellbeing clubs together with a host of other healthcare and diagnostic services across the country.

Its Stockton-on-Tees Hospital has been providing private healthcare to patients in the North East since 1981.

Steve Sharp, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Tees Hospital, said: “We are very excited to be involved with local club Hartlepool United this season. We’re delighted to be able to launch this new partnership. We all know how much of a role health and fitness plays in competitive sport and we’ll be doing everything we can to help the Pools achieve their goals this season.

“As an organisation dedicated to improving peoples’ health and wellbeing, we always want to encourage people to take part in sporting activities like football. We believe that we are the perfect partners to give expert advice on training, recovery and injury prevention.”