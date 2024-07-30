  • Tue. Jul 30th, 2024

Head-turning Black Editions added to Volkswagen range

Jul 30, 2024 #Volkswagen
  • New Black Editions available in the UK for Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and the new Golf
  • Additional features include larger alloy wheels, black styling elements, upgraded lights, heated front seats and wireless charging
  • Available to order from 4 July 2024

Milton Keynes – Head-turning new Black Editions are being added to the Volkswagen line-up. The new trim sits above R-Line on four popular Volkswagen models – Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and the new Golf – and all come with additional features including larger alloy wheels, black styling elements, upgraded lights, heated front seats and wireless charging (additional specification varies by model).

The styling elements differ by model but include black roof, roof rails, alloy wheels, mirror housings and decorative trim, as well as tinted rear windows. The standard body colour for the Polo, T-Roc and Taigo is Pure white, while Urano grey remains the standard body colour for Golf. Other colours are available as options.

Each new Black Edition is priced £500 or £1,000 more than its corresponding R-Line trim, but adds features worth up to £3,875*.

These new Black Editions are available to order from 4 July 2024 at any Volkswagen UK Retailer.

Volkswagen Black Editions summary

Additional specification vs R-Line

Polo

Taigo

T-Roc

New Golf

+ 1-inch alloy wheel

17-inch

18-inch

18-inch

18-inch

Black style pack

Matrix LED/IQ. LIGHTS

Winter Pack (includes heated front seats)

 

 

 

Heated front seats

Standard

 

Wireless charging

Standard

Standard

Engine/transmission

1.0 TSI 115 PS with automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG)

1.0 TSI 115 PS manual

 

1.0 TSI 115 PS with DSG

 

1.5 TSI 150 PS with DSG

1.5 TSI 150 PS manual

 

1.5 TSI 150 PS with DSG

1.5 TSI 150 PS manual

 

Price increase vs R-Line (OTR RRP inc VAT)

+£500

+£500

+£1,000

+£1,000

Cost of additional features as options*

£2,765

£2,675

£3,875

£3,185

* Based on recommended retail prices, on-the-road, including VAT as of 1 July 2024

