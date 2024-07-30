Don’t ignore your EV’s other battery

Maintain 12-volt battery to avoid EV breakdowns

“The other battery” essential for many EV functions

Many electric car drivers remain unaware their EV has a crucial 12-volt battery that is essential to running their car, reveals leading breakdown provider Start Rescue.

A faulty or flat 12-volt battery is the leading reason for an EV breakdown, rather than unfounded worries about the main battery’s range. Start Rescue’s research shows 23.7% of EV call-outs are due to the car not starting with the key, which is less than the 29.7% figure for petrol and diesel cars for the same issue.

“EVs are very reliable but, like all cars, it has a 12-volt battery that needs to be looked after,” says Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue. “Overall, EVs are less likely to require a breakdown call-out than ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, but EVs need to be driven to avoid the 12-volt battery going flat over time.”

Alongside the large high voltage battery that powers an EV’s motor, the 12-volt system is vital for door locks, ignition, air conditioning, safety equipment, and running crucial controls for the electric drivetrain.

The 12-volt battery in an EV is simple to maintain and Start Rescue advises drivers to use their EV regularly as the best way to look after both of its batteries – especially the 12-volt battery for all of the important systems that make it work.

Lee Puffett adds: “Charging up the car regularly will top up the 12-volt battery as it charges differently to an ICE car. Pre-conditioning the car’s cabin temperature while it’s on charge is a big help, and you can also use a ‘trickle’ charger if you know the car will be parked up for longer periods, such as when you go on holiday.”

Because the 12-volt battery is so important for EVs to function, Start Rescue advises any EV driver to read the vehicle’s manual to learn how to maintain the 12-volt battery’s charge. You can also ask a dealer for advice.

Lee Puffett sums up: “There are so many electric vehicles with differing operating systems that it’s vital you learn how to maintain your EV’s 12-volt battery to avoid a breakdown.”

Start Rescue has a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot, a five-star Defaqto* rating and has achieved Which? Recommended Provider status for five years running. Start Rescue has also been awarded best Breakdown Cover provider in the Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards 2024 (www.finder.com), scoring 4.9 out of 5 for overall satisfaction with a 94% recommendation rate.

In the What Car? Survey of Best Breakdown Cover, Start Rescue came top for best response time, reaching 77% of call-outs in 30 minutes to an hour and didn’t leave anyone waiting for more than two hours. Start Rescue also won best in the survey for performing temporary repairs that let people continue with their journeys.

Launched in 2009, Start Rescue is an integral part of the nation’s fourth largest breakdown and recovery service, Call Assist, which now has more than two million UK customers.

For further breakdown advice, please visit startrescue.co.uk.