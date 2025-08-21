HEDGE FUN …AT THREE MILE

A POPULAR North East venue is going the whole hog this month (August) to give families a fun day out.

On Sunday 31 August, Three Mile, at Great North Road, Gosforth, is holding its annual summer fayre.

And hedgehogs will be front and centre – with the chance to meet a special, African pygmy hedgehog and a workshop, teaching children how to make their very own ‘hog’ house, for native British species.

From 11am to 2pm there will be the chance to pet a wide variety of animals, from mice, rabbits and guinea pigs to a corn snake, bearded dragon, chicken and owl, courtesy of Animal Antics.

They will also be bringing along their African pygmy hedgehog, while, at 1pm, children can gather at a Create Your Own Hedgehog Haven station, to learn how to make a hedgehog home in their garden.

Throughout the event there will also be live music, face painting and the chance to shop a selection of stalls selling everything from books and confectionery to jewellery arts and crafts.

And Three Mile is also going to be holding a barbecue and range of traditional games and activities to raise money for Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice, which provides specialist and expert care to adults and children with life-limiting conditions.

There will be a tombola and games such as Guess The Name of The Teddy, along with a raffle to win prizes such as Legoland tickets, a £50 Experience Voucher for Lane 7.

Prizes also include a Namco Funscape Experience Voucher, Four Ball Golf at MacDonald Linden and a Ringtons Afternoon Tea Hamper.

There will also be a plant pot stall where children can pay £1 to pot their own plant to take home and Three Mile will donate £1 from each plant potted and from barbecue and slushie sales to the hospice, which is its nominated charity for 2025.

Children and adults alike can take part in garden games such as giant Jenga, Connect 4 and Cornhole, while dogs – who are very much welcome – can be treated to puppuccinos.

Three Mile is owned by leading North East hospitality operator Malhotra Group plc group sales and marketing manager, Alice Middleton, said the summer fayre “really does have something for everyone.

“We know children are fascinated by animals and are increasingly aware of environmental issues,” she said. “So, we think they’re going to love making hedgehog havens.

“And there’s plenty more besides so not only will everyone have a great day out but there’s the chance to support a really worthwhile cause in the form of St Oswald’s Hospice as well.”