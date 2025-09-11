Stressholme upgrade brings improved wastewater treatment, regional growth, and carbon savings

Northumbrian Water has officially kicked off a £4.2m investment at Stressholme Sewage Treatment Works (STW) near Darlington – a major milestone in its £3.6bn five-year investment plan to protect and further improve services for customers across the region.

The Stressholme STW upgrade is set to be completed by Autumn 2025, delivering improved wastewater treatment and environmental benefits for customers in the Darlington area.

For customers and the region, this means smarter investment, creating new jobs, improving resilience, and sustainable solutions.

Together with its partner, AE Yates, Northumbrian Water is installing a new centrifuge that will enhance the site’s ability to separate solids from liquids in wastewater. This upgrade will reduce waste volume and produce an even cleaner treated water for return to the environment.

The remaining sludge will be sent to Bran Sands STW, where it will be used to create green energy. This is a process Northumbrian Water has invested in at Bran Sands, Teesside and Howdon, Tyneside, and it is the only water company to use 100% of its sewage sludge to create green energy – literally making power from poo.

The project is also delivering embodied carbon savings of over 91 tonnes, this is the equivalent of the carbon footprint of 17 people for a year. The team are making these savings through sustainable construction methods such as:

Reusing steel piles from the oil and gas industry.

Recycling aggregates for on-site use.

Using recycled polypropylene components instead of cement and steel.

Retaining materials on-site to reduce transport emissions.

Alastair Tawn, Northumbrian Water’s Head of Integrated Delivery Services – the team leading on the investment, said:

“Beginning work at Stressholme Sewage Treatment Works marks a significant milestone, this is the first of many projects to be delivered through our new ecosystem of local partners, created to help us deliver on our major investment programme, and it sets the tone for what’s to come. By working collaboratively with organisations like AE Yates, we’re not only delivering specialist capabilities and driving best value, but we’re also creating jobs and supporting regional growth.

“Most importantly, this project reflects our commitment to delivering long-term benefits for our customers through improved service resilience, sustainable solutions, and efficient investment. The embodied carbon savings achieved at Stressholme demonstrate the power of partnership in delivering innovative, environmentally responsible infrastructure. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey for Northumbrian Water, the communities we work in and our customers.”

Gary Reeves, Contract Manager at AE Yates, added:

“It’s a privilege to be part of Northumbrian Water’s new ecosystem. The support from the team has made our onboarding seamless, and we’re proud to contribute to a project that’s driving innovation and delivering real value.”