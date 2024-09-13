Helix Arts Launches New 3-Year Development Programme for North Tyneside Artists

Artists’ Agency: Empowering Creativity in North Shields’ Cultural Quarter

Helix Arts proudly announces the launch of its Artists’ Agency, a new long-term programme designed to support and mentor artists and creatives in North Tyneside. This initiative aims to strengthen North Shields’ position as a creative hub, providing vital resources for local artists to thrive.

Building on the success of a year-long pilot programme, the Artists’ Agency will offer tailored mentorship, networking opportunities, and peer-to-peer support to help artists navigate the challenges of building sustainable careers in the arts. The programme is a key component of Helix Arts’ commitment to the development of North Shields’ emerging Cultural Quarter and is funded by North Tyneside Council through the North East Combined Authority.

Programme Highlights:

Responsive Workshops and Networking Events: Tailored to meet the evolving needs of participating artists and creatives.

Tailored to meet the evolving needs of participating artists and creatives. One-to-One Mentorships with Bursaries: Carefully matched mentors provide personalised guidance to align with individual career goals.

Carefully matched mentors provide personalised guidance to align with individual career goals. Peer-to-Peer Mentorship: Fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the creative community.

Fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the creative community. Make It Happen: A unique capacity-building training course aimed at empowering artists to take their careers to the next level.

A unique capacity-building training course aimed at empowering artists to take their careers to the next level. Ongoing Peer Support Networks:A platform for sharing experiences, collaborating on projects, and problem-solving together.

Cheryl Gavin, Director of Helix Arts, explains:

“We’ve listened to over 70 artists and creative businesses to truly understand the challenges they face. Our new programme reflects these insights by offering participant-centred, flexible support. It’s designed to equip artists with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and build lasting careers.”

The programme will provide at least 12 hours of support to 70 participants over the next three years, offering opportunities for creatives at various stages of their development.

Cheryl continues:

“I’m thrilled that Artists’ Agency has received long-term funding from North Tyneside Council following our successful pilot. Our goal is to help local artists grow, share their expertise, and build sustainable careers. With this expanded programme, we can now offer extended support, enabling artists to move towards their professional goals over time.”

“We’re also excited about the potential to extend this programme beyond North Tyneside and look forward to exploring future opportunities with the North East Combined Authority.”

Karen Taws, North Shields Cultural Quarter Project Manager says:

“Helix Arts has really embraced the spirit of its roots and created a wonderful, amazing community of artists where people are coming together, creating community.”

“It’s a safe space for artists to come and have conversations about all the amazing things they want to do and share all the things that are scary and important to them. “

“Helix Arts are just doing so much to make opportunities for artists to come together and be the best they can possibly be.”