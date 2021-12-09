This festive season, Chaophraya Newcastle is celebrating Christmas and New Year, with a stunning rooftop location, Hogmanay celebrations, delicious celebratory tasting menus, a selection of Thai festive nibbles and a live music lounge at the restaurant.

Festive Nibbles

In the run up to Christmas, Chaophraya has crafted a special pre-dinner menu, consisting of two nibbles plates and one festive cocktail. The Christmas dishes include salt and pepper fried turkey served with cranberry sauce, and pigs in blankets served with spicy jaew sauce. There is also a rum-based cocktail ‘Christmas in Chiang Mai’ for customers to enjoy.

New Year’s Eve (Friday 31st December, 7pm onwards)

Chaophraya will host New Year’s Eve with stunning rooftop views, delicious food, and a fantastic range of cocktails, wines and beers. From 7pm, you can enjoy a sumptuous tasting menu, live music, the gift of luck for the New Year with our resolution cards and even take an ‘Instagrammable’ photo by the remarkable Cherry Blossom Tree.

Packages start at £85 per person. Tables can be reserved on the Chaophraya website now.

Celebratory Tasting menus (all day everyday excluding New Year’s Eve)

Chaophraya prides itself on creating a dining experience to remember, so three luxurious banquet menus have been created to be enjoyed throughout the festive season. The ‘family-style’ menus, which include best-selling dishes such as the Pad Thai, Royal Massaman Curry and Jumbo Butterfly Prawns, provide a great opportunity to share and taste a variety of plates.

Celebratory menus start at £30 per person and include a vegetarian set menu.

Chaophraya Newcastle is open every day throughout the festive period, excluding Christmas Day. To book an experience, reservations can be made via telephone or online here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/reservations

About Chaophraya

Chaophraya, located across six cities across the UK, offers the ultimate premium, yet authentic Thai dining experience. Belonging to the wider restaurant brand, Thai Leisure Group, the restaurant aims to bring the flavours and atmosphere of Thailand’s best street food stalls to customers here in the UK.

Chaophraya is pronounced ‘chow-pry-a’ named after the major river of Thailand and lifeblood of Bangkok Ethos. The breath-taking Thai cuisine is delivered with a personal touch in a glamourous setting. Restaurants can be found across; Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle. Reservations can be made via telephone or online here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/reservations

More information on the restaurant can be found here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/ or through the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ChaophrayaThai/

About Thai Leisure Group

Thai Leisure Group was founded in 2004 by partners in life and in business, Khun Kim and Martin. The couple ventured into the restaurant world after Kim travelled to the UK from Bangkok, where she had been serving authentic Thai dishes on the Khoa San Road since the age of 15.

Despite the change of setting, Kim’s goal remains the same – to deliver a taste of Thailand for customers to fall in love with as much as we have.

You can read more on the Thai Leisure Group here: https://www.thaileisuregroup.co.uk/about