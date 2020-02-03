The High Street Group, the North East’s fastest growing leading hospitality provider, has announced a global partnership deal with American lager giant Budweiser.

The lucrative collaboration sees Budweiser become another member of HSG’s Partnership Programme, first launched in 2019. Budweiser join global brands Bidfood, Diageo, LWC, Laurent Perrier, Franklyn & Sons and Great Annual Savings, to name but a few, which will all work together to drive the business forward.

High Street Group Chairman Gary Forrest said: “We are thrilled to forge a relationship with Budweiser, a market leader in its trade. The partnership is another sign of our ambitions to showcase our brands and venues in the North East. We are eager to get started on projects with Budweiser and enhance the consumer experience in the region.”

The deal will focus on the Group’s High Street Hospitality division, with venues benefiting from an exclusive three-year partnership on all draught, bottled beer and cider.

The joint venture will promote each brand and maximises sales opportunities which will ensure competitive prices for consumers across the North East.

Ryan Fritsch, On Trade Sales Director at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: “The North East boasts a thriving hospitality scene, so we are delighted to extend our beer and cider offering to more diners and drinkers in the region.

“We look forward to working closely with the High Street Hospitality Group, to help its restaurants, bars and hotels bring more people together with great beers, like Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, for every occasion.”

High Street Hospitality is just one of three divisions of the High Street Group, who also specialise in Residential property development such as the City’s tallest tower – Hadrian’s Tower – and constructing award-winning homes with style and individuality.

“We have a busy 2020 planned, with several venues and establishments expected to be announced later this year,” said Mr Forrest.

“Our ever-expanding collection of premier restaurants, bars, and hotels will go from strength to strength through our relationship with Budweiser and members of this key partnership scheme.”

For more information on High Street Group and its delivery divisions, visit https://thehighstreetgroup.com/