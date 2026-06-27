HILTON GARDEN INN SUNDERLAND SHOWS ITS COLOURS

A SUNDERLAND hotel which is red and white through and through is adding some new colours to its palette – which is good news for parents-to-be.

The Hilton Garden Inn, which is a stone’s throw away from the Stadium of Light, has launched a new gender reveal party option to its events offering.

And that means that blue and pink are also on the menu – along with any other colours that families prefer.

Along with the gender reveal parties, which can be held in one of the hotel’s stylish meeting rooms, its bar area or its impressive, recently refurbished foyer, the hotel is now offering to host baby showers.

Packages start from £20 per person with the option to take the advice of the hotel’s dedicated events team and get help with floral arrangements, entertainment and decorations or people can simply bring their own vision to life.

Gareth Freeman, the hotel’s General Manager, is delighted to be able to offer the new service.

“The hotel is becoming increasingly in demand for a whole range of events, which is why we have decided to add baby showers and gender reveals to our offering,” he said.

“We have some fantastic spaces at the hotel which are very versatile and have the advantage of having lots of natural light.

“We’re also extremely family friendly so are delighted to welcome people of all ages who can enjoy a real party or special celebration.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone wanting to turn their gender reveal into a special occasion or who wants to enjoy a fun baby shower to take advantage of all the options we have to offer.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact the hotel on 0191 500 9494 or email sales@hgisunderland.com