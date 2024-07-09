  • Tue. Jul 9th, 2024

ByPersuasion PR

Jul 9, 2024
A youth football team saw its annual family fun weekend bolstered by a donation from a nearby housebuilder.

Birtley Town Juniors FC received £500 from Linden Homes (part of the Vistry Group) – which is building new three and four bedroomed family homes, at The Cedars development in the town.

Steve Minto, Chairman and Treasurer with Birtley Town Juniors, said: “We’d like to thank Linden Homes for the donation which enabled us to put on a range of activities at our family fun weekend – including inflatables and archery to name just two.

“The event, held over the weekend of 8th and 9th of June, was fantastic and we saw a huge turnout. I’d estimate that as much as fifty or sixty percent of Birtley residents paid us a visit. It is fabulous to be able to put something like this on for the community and donations like this are a real help.”

James Brown, Sales Manager with Linden Homes at The Cedars, added: “We were delighted to support the football club – which is a fantastic community asset – in putting on some fun activities for players, parents, club volunteers and the wider public. Linden Homes is always keen to support local good causes and we’d like to wish the club the very best for the upcoming season.”

*Picture caption: Steve Minto (left) and James Brown with Noah from Birtley Town Juniors FC

By Persuasion PR

