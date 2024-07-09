Martin Plays Washington Church

Martin Stephenson and the Daintees are set to return to their home town on Saturday, 31st August, for a heartwarming performance at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. This special concert is not only a musical event but also a celebration of community and heritage, held in the very church where Martin’s parents Alfred and Francis Stephenson were married.

“It’s always lovely coming back to Washington to play in front of an audience where I potentially know so many people, some who I have known all my life. Playing a gig in a church is very unusual and Holy Trinity is very special to me as its part of my family history,” said Martin.

Martin and the band signed with Kitchenware Records and released their first single in 1982. They gained critical acclaim and commercial success with their most successful album, Boat to Bolivia, released in 1986. Since then have released three albums and they also participated in the Glastonbury Festival in 1989 headlining on the Pyramid Stage along with The Waterboys and The Hothouse Flowers. In 2012, they returned to the Acoustic Roots Stage alongside Sinead O’Connor and their most recent appearance there was in 2023.

The evening show at the Church on the Hill promises to be a great occasion, filled with songs old and new in such a unique and intimate venue. Last year’s event was a resounding success, leaving attendees with fond memories of the wonderful folk atmosphere and the joy shared in the room.

“This is an intimate setting and is well suited to The Daintees style of pop, rock, blues with even a hint of punk. I’m also well known for my story telling so people should prepare to get their ears bent too. It’ll be a very emotional evening with the connection to my parents, but I’ll be among friends old and new, and we’ll all have a good time and a few laughs along the way,” added Martin. “I always enjoy playing in the North East and this one will be extra special.”

Tickets for the evening are available from www.wegottickets.com/event/613533

Support is by Alex Kirtley. Doors 7pm.

Photo: Martin Stephenson (Credit Marc Marnie)