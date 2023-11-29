Homeowners and local businesses receive £800k boost from Christmas market parking

‘Tis the season to be jolly for many homeowners and businesses near some of the country’s biggest Christmas markets, as renting out a car parking space to merry shoppers and tourists in the area has generated nearly £800,000 already this year.

The online parking portal, YourParkingSpace, analysed the total income generated at all parking spaces registered on its site between the start of October until mid-November this year (2023) at spaces close to Bath, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and York Christmas markets.

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market’s topped the charts and has already brought in a staggering £517,000 in parking revenue. Leeds’ Christmas Market has created a whopping £115,962, while Edinburgh’s festive event has so far made a cool £69,556.

Furthermore, spaces near historic Bath and York’s Christmas markets have so far earned £58,581 and £30,696 respectively.

Brannan Coady, CEO of YourParkingSpace commented: “Over the past couple of years, many local businesses and homeowners across the country have had to face very challenging times for various reasons. These figures represent a welcome windfall for all.”

One homeowner in Edinburgh has made nearly £3,000 so far this year through renting out his spare parking space and regularly sees a surge in the months during the Christmas market. He said: “I tend to see more bookings on the weekends in the lead-up to Christmas, which is nice as it gives me some extra money for the festive season.

“They generally book the space for the whole day and, because they’ve pre-booked, I think it gives them that peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about fighting for a spot on the day and can just go off and have some fun!”

Coady concluded, “With Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland set to open on the 17th November, a star attraction for many at Christmas, we’re expecting this figure to rise even further over the coming weeks, bringing much joy to those nearby who rent out their spaces to visitors.”

If you live near a Christmas Market and would like to learn more about how you can rent out your spare parking space, visit YourParkingSpace.co.uk.