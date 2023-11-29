Car Flipping data: The New trend that can earn you up to £50,000 in profit

In the ever-evolving world of investment, a surprising trend has emerged: Car Flipping.

Traditionally, property flipping has dominated the world of savvy investments, but recent data from RegTransfers reveals that flipping cars, particularly luxury vehicles, can give you a substantial return. This new avenue of investment is redefining asset turnover, leveraging the discrepancies in regional car prices across the UK.

The Top Money Maker: Mercedes-Benz S Class

The crown jewel of car flipping is the Mercedes-Benz S Class. When purchased in Bristol for an average price of £36,033 and sold in Edinburgh, where the average selling price soars to £83,942, investors can see a staggering return on investment (ROI) of 133%. This equates to a potential profit of nearly £50,000. The significant price difference between these two cities marks this as a prime opportunity for investors.

Most Affordable Flip: BMW 7 Series

For those seeking a more accessible entry point into car flipping, the BMW 7 Series emerges as an attractive option. With an average buying price of £23,895 in Leicester and a selling price of £37,499 in Liverpool, investors can achieve a healthy ROI of 57%, translating to a profit of £13,604. This “Most Affordable” tag makes it an ideal choice for first-time car flippers.

Tesla Model 3: The Modern Flip

The Tesla Model 3 represents the modern twist in car flipping. Its best buying price is found in Sheffield at £27,685, with a selling price in Glasgow averaging £31,717. Although the profit potential of £4,032 and an ROI of 15% may seem modest compared to luxury models, the growing market for electric vehicles could see this figure rise in the future.

Most Expensive Investment: Rolls-Royce Cullinan

For high-end investors, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan stands as the most luxurious option. Purchased in Sheffield for an average of £259,945 and sold in Leeds for £349,108, it offers a potential profit of £89,163 and an ROI of 24%. This investment, albeit hefty, can be incredibly lucrative for those with the capital to spare.

A Bonus Flip: Porsche 911

Interestingly, the profits from flipping a Rolls-Royce Cullinan could fund another profitable venture: flipping a Porsche 911. Buy it in Nottingham for £73,236 and sell it in Leicester for £105,013, netting a profit of £31,777, which is a 43% ROI.

You can find the full dataset here: https://www.regtransfers.co.uk/content/best-cities-uk-pre-owned-luxury-cars