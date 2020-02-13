In line with its milestone 25th anniversary, HospiceCare North Northumberland is hosting its Annual Charity Golf Day at Alnmouth Golf Club, Foxton at 9:30am on 12th May 2020.

Founded in 1995, HospiceCare North Northumberland is an independent palliative care charity. It provides flexible, high quality care, to patients and their families so that they can receive the care and support that is right for them. From day therapy centres to hospice at home and bereavement support services, HospiceCare North Northumberland, which has Wellbeing Centres in Alnwick and Berwick, supports on average 360 families each year, relying almost completely on donations and sponsorships.

The event will see teams of four compete in a Texas Scramble, which means the team with the lowest score after 18 holes will win the prize of the Broad Chare Challenge Cup.

In addition, to support HospiceCare North Northumberland’s fundraising efforts, wealth management company Broad Chare Partners is donating prizes which can be won by players who manage to hit a hole in one on selected holes. These prizes include a brand-new car worth £17,500 to order from Blackshaws of Alnwick, a three-night holiday for two at the Marriott Praia del Rey, Portugal, and a two-night golf trip for four to the Marriott Forest of Arden.

Established in 2006 by Stephen Adair and David McLaughlin, Newcastle-based Broad Chare Partners is a Senior Partner Practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management. It offers companies, business owners and individuals tailored wealth management services such as investment planning and retirement planning.

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare Events and Community Fundraiser, said: “Our Annual Golf Day has become the jewel in our fundraising crown and we would like to thank the Committee of Alnmouth Golf Club, Foxton, who generously donate the venue for this every year, which enables all the income generated from this event to come directly to the Hospice. We also cannot thank Broad Chare Partners enough for continuously supporting us and for generously providing the Challenge Cup and all the wonderful hole in one prizes, which I am sure will incentivise people to sign up for the event.

“In addition, we have kindly received support from George F. White which has sponsored the teas and coffees and Newcastle Building Society which has printed the event material. It is shaping up to be another very successful event and a brilliant way to mark our 25th anniversary, we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Stephen Adair, Partner at Broad Chare Partners, said: “As a North East-based business we try to champion and support our local community and charities within it. It has been an honour to have sponsored this event for the past six years in support of such a worthy cause. We are very much looking forward to the event and we have entered four teams of our own to take part. I hope this year’s annual golf day will be as successful as the previous ones and we can raise as much money as possible for HospiceCare North Northumberland.”

All proceeds from the Annual Charity Golf Day will be donated to HospiceCare North Northumberland. The event is open to anyone who would like to attend, and the entry fee is £160 per team of four. HospiceCare North Northumberland is also providing local businesses with the opportunity to sponsor a hole or donate a raffle prize in support of its cause.

Places are limited, so to book your place or for more information, please email Emma Arthur at earthur@hospicecare-nn.org.uk.