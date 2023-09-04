Hot new offer for Volkswagen’s new, improved electric best-seller

Volkswagen ID.3 available with competitive finance and £3,000 deposit contribution

Best-selling model now has sharper exterior design and a sumptuous interior

Zero-per-cent finance continues to be available for Volkswagen ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3 (outgoing model)

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen is encouraging even more customers to go electric this summer after announcing an eye-catching offer on the new ID.3. Customers can buy the refined and upgraded model from now until 2 October with a competitive 4.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services and get a generous £3,000 deposit contribution.

The offer comes just days after Volkswagen Group announced a 48-per-cent year-on-year rise in EV sales: 321,600 deliveries took place worldwide during the first half of 2023 (7.4 per cent of all deliveries). The biggest increase was in Europe where EV sales, compared with the same time last year, rose by 68 per cent to 217,100.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 went on sale in the UK in April and is already receiving praise thanks to its fresh design, high-quality interior, road handling and latest-generation assist systems.

Volkswagen’s best-selling electric model now boasts a sharper exterior design – especially at the front, which features crisp lines, enlarged air intakes and a longer-looking bonnet through the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen. The new model also has a more sumptuous interior with intuitive features and state-of-the-art technology. The interior is completely animal-free: the Artvelours Eco microfibre material used for the door trims and seat covers is 71-per-cent recyclate – a secondary raw material obtained by recycling plastic waste that has previously been disposed of at least once.

Two battery sizes and trims are available: the 58 kWh Pro and the 77 kWh Pro S. The ID.3 Pro S can be charged from five to 80 per cent within 30 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 170 kW, while the ID.3 Pro needs 35 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 120 kW. The large battery gives the ID.3 Pro S a predicted range of up to 559 km/347 miles (combined WLTP).

Prices for the new Volkswagen ID.3 start from £37,115 (recommended retail price including VAT, on the road), through all Volkswagen UK Retailers.

More great ID. offers this summer

This 4.9-per-cent PCP with £3,000 deposit contribution isn’t the only eye-catching offer available on Volkswagen ID. models this summer: customers can also get an ID.4, ID.5 or ID.3 (outgoing model) until 2 October on a zero-per-cent PCP from Volkswagen Financial Services.

This reduces monthly payments by up to £33 for an ID.3, £97 for an ID.4 and £101 for an ID.5, when compared with previous offers.

All variants and trims of the ID.3 (outgoing model), ID.4 and ID.5 are included in the offer, for which a minimum five-per-cent deposit is required and the PCP maximum term is 36 months.

Please follow and like us: