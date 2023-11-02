Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LiveT Glow PartyT Is Heading to Leeds for the First Time!

For The First Time Ever

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™

Lights Up Leeds, January 13 & 14

Worldwide Tour Rolls Into First Direct Arena with a Thrilling Experience for the Whole Family!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Leeds for the first time ever!

Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the First Direct Arena on Saturday January 13 and Sunday 14 for four epic performances!

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday September 8 at www.livenation.co.uk and www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, the fire and frost-breathing, transforming dragon ARCTICGON, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids’ pricing is available for all shows providing BIG value for the whole family!

See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, exclusively guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in the pre-show VIP Backstage Tour! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down and then watch when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks come to life. Each pass includes a VIP merchandise bundle exclusive to VIP Experience attendees! Passes are available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus meet the drivers and get their autographs! Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.