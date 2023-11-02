tonies® Launch Today with tonies Podcast

tonies® – the leading audio platform for children – are incredibly excited to announce the launch of a new daily podcast for kids, called ‘Today with tonies’, which goes live on 6 November. The perfect way to start the day, listeners will be treated to fresh and exciting new content every day of the year. The podcast is aimed at school aged children and is available on the new Today with tonies® Clever Tonie, priced at £11.99.

Hosted by bubbly presenters Sam and Tim, listeners will be treated to a ten-minute daily dose of fun, jokes, interesting facts and challenges for kids aged 4yrs+. Created to be an interactive podcast to unite tonies® fans across the UK, the schedule includes challenge-based shows Monday through to Friday, Good News stories on Saturdays and Hear from the Listeners on Sundays.

The perfect fuel for curious minds, the weekday challenges are picked from the Big Bubbling Bucket of Challenges, and include learning exciting new words, visiting new places, fun challenges to dance off early morning energy, and mind-boggling facts and hilarious jokes. On Saturday’s Good News Show, Tim and Sam will share a hand-picked selection of happy stories from around the world, and on Sundays we’ll hear directly from tonies® little listeners, who can send in their voice notes to be featured on the show.

The Today with tonies Tonie arrives with a few shows already waiting to be listened to and will update every morning with the latest episode via wi-fi, offering children 70 minutes of free audio content every week. It can hold up to two weeks of podcast episodes too, so kids can listen to favourite shows again. The Tonie is the first of a new range of ‘Clever Tonies’ which will retail for a lower price point and are designed to educate and entertain school-aged children. Watch this space for additional Clever Tonies launching in 2024!