Bellway is providing a primary school in Stockton-on-Tees with funds to help renovate its mobile classroom.

The building, in the grounds of St Gregory’s Catholic Academy, is used to support their most vulnerable children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), but its condition has deteriorated to the point that it would need to be removed if its external walls are not repaired.

Bellway Durham, which is building new homes at Old School Gardens just a mile away, has donated £500 to the school towards restoring the walls on the outside of the classroom to ensure that it can be retained.

Headteacher Marie Best said: “These funds are essential to ensure that we can keep our mobile classroom on the school grounds for the foreseeable future.

“The building is primarily used for SEND interventions and therapeutic work to support the mental health and wellbeing of our pupils and staff. Therapists from the NHS and The Bungalow Partnership use our mobile classroom for their sessions with our children.

“It is also used during assessment weeks to provide vulnerable children with a quiet place to help them participate.

“On behalf of Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust and St Gregory’s Catholic Academy, we would like to thank Bellway for this generous donation to our school.”

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “As well as providing much-needed new housing in Stockton-on-Tees, we are also committed to supporting the local community here.

“We were therefore happy to help St Gregory’s Catholic Academy, which is within walking distance of Old School Gardens, to help ensure the mobile classroom currently on site can be repaired and retained for the benefit of all the children who are supported there.”

Bellway is building 80 new homes at Old School Gardens, off Blakeston Lane in Stockton-on-Tees.

To find out more, call 01642 037419 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham/old-school-gardens.