Good Care Month 2025: Celebrating Carers and Inspiring the Future of Social Care

Introduction: What Is Good Care Month?

Good Care Month 2025 takes place throughout July and shines a light on the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of those working across the UK’s social care sector. It’s a time to celebrate care workers, raise awareness of the vital work they do, and encourage more people to consider care as a career.

Led by initiatives like Herts Good Care, this national campaign not only promotes career opportunities in care but also aims to change public perceptions around what it means to be a care worker in today’s world.

Why Good Care Month Matters in 2025

In a post-pandemic world still grappling with staffing shortages and an ageing population, Good Care Month 2025 has never been more important. With nearly 1.6 million people working in adult social care in England alone, the sector represents one of the largest and most essential workforces in the UK.

Despite this, many care professionals remain under-recognised, underpaid, and face high levels of stress. Good Care Month helps spotlight their contributions, supports retention efforts, and serves as a recruitment drive for care providers across the UK.

Theme for Good Care Month 2025

The theme for Good Care Month 2025 is “Inspiring Care Careers: Real People, Real Stories”. This year’s campaign focuses on:

Sharing authentic stories from current carers

Demystifying the job roles within adult and children’s social care

Providing insight into career progression in care

Highlighting the emotional rewards and personal growth that come from working in care

Showcasing diversity and inclusivity in the sector

This theme encourages a human-first approach, placing care professionals front and centre to share their experiences.

Who Organises Good Care Month?

While it has national relevance, Herts Good Care (a campaign run by the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association) is a major force behind the movement. Their model has inspired similar initiatives in other regions, all with the goal of raising the profile of social care roles and improving public understanding of the care profession.

Key Goals of Good Care Month

Recruitment: Attract new talent to the care sector, including young people, career switchers, and returners to care. Retention: Celebrate current carers and remind them of their value. Recognition: Acknowledge outstanding individuals and teams. Awareness: Change public attitudes and challenge outdated stereotypes about care work. Education: Promote training pathways, qualifications, and apprenticeships in social care.

How to Get Involved in Good Care Month 2025

Whether you’re a care provider, an individual carer, or a supporter of social care, there are many ways to take part in Good Care Month 2025:

1. Host or Attend Events

Care homes, home care agencies, and charities are encouraged to hold open days, job fairs, storytelling sessions, and coffee mornings to engage their local communities.

2. Share on Social Media

Use the hashtag #GoodCareMonth2025 on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to share:

Carer spotlights

Day-in-the-life videos

Testimonials from clients and families

Recruitment ads or open vacancies

3. Recognise Your Team

Organisations can nominate employees for awards, run appreciation initiatives, and share internal success stories.

4. Explore or Promote Careers in Care

Visit platforms like CareJobFinder, Skills for Care, or local authority job boards to find opportunities. If you’re already in the sector, act as an ambassador for what a career in care can offer.

5. Engage Schools and Colleges

Invite local students to visit care settings or speak at educational events to encourage early interest in health and social care careers.

What Working in Social Care Is Really Like

There are still many myths and misconceptions about social care work. Some believe it’s “just personal care” or “a stopgap job.” Good Care Month helps dismantle those ideas by highlighting:

The wide range of roles : from care assistants to registered managers, support workers to occupational therapists.

Opportunities for career development , including NVQs, apprenticeships, and leadership training.

The meaningful relationships formed with those receiving care.

The resilience, empathy, and skill required to support people with complex needs.

One care assistant from Newcastle shared during the 2024 campaign:

“This isn’t just a job — it’s a calling. The thank-you smiles, the life stories, the trust people place in you… It’s life-changing, for them and for me.”

The Current State of the UK Social Care Workforce in 2025

Vacancies : According to Skills for Care, in early 2025 there are over 152,000 job vacancies in adult social care.

Turnover : Around 29% of care workers leave their roles annually.

Pay : The average pay for a care worker is still below that of retail workers, despite the higher level of responsibility.

Demographics: The sector is highly diverse, with over 25% of the workforce coming from BAME backgrounds.

Good Care Month 2025 is a chance to address these issues and drive policy conversations on better funding, professionalisation, and improved support for those in the care workforce.

Resources to Support the Campaign

Herts Good Care – www.hertsgoodcare.com

Skills for Care – www.skillsforcare.org.uk

Care Workers’ Charity – www.thecareworkerscharity.org.uk

NHS Social Care Careers – www.healthcareers.nhs.uk

These platforms provide toolkits, media packs, and materials to help organisations and individuals take part in Good Care Month 2025.

Final Thoughts: Why Care Deserves Our Care

Good Care Month 2025 is more than a PR campaign — it’s a crucial national moment to put care workers in the spotlight, challenge stigma, and build a stronger, more sustainable future for UK social care.

If you or someone you know is considering a new career path, working in care offers purpose, connection, and a chance to make a lasting difference in people’s lives.

As we celebrate the carers of today and invest in the carers of tomorrow, let’s make sure that care is truly recognised as the vital profession it is.