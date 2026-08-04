How Anxious Are Britain’s Dogs?

Yellow Dog UK and PawChamp App Launch a Campaign to Find Out — and Help

A new partnership pairs the UK’s recognisable yellow-dog awareness signal with positive-reinforcement training — making everyday life calmer, safer and more manageable for anxious dogs and the people who care for them.

A yellow ribbon tells the world a dog needs space — but it doesn’t tell the owner what to do next. Yellow Dog UK and PawChamp are joining forces to close that gap, combining the UK’s most recognisable awareness signal with positive-reinforcement training.

Both partners share a strong commitment to responsible dog ownership and to helping owners better understand nervous, reactive and anxious dogs. Through education, training and awareness, the collaboration hopes to encourage more positive experiences for dogs in public spaces while reducing stress for owners.

The campaign will run through the year across three areas:

Awareness — building on Yellow Dog UK’s familiar signal: a dog wearing a yellow ribbon, bandana or lead means “I need space.”

Training — PawChamp’s positive-reinforcement plans give owners a clear next step, so understanding turns into calmer everyday walks.

Research — a joint study, “The State of Anxious Dogs 2026,” exploring the realities nervous dogs and their owners face today, with findings to be published later in 2026.

PawChamp is a dog training and care app that offers personalized, positive reinforcement training and care plans for puppies and adult dogs. Developed alongside certified dog trainers and behaviourists, the platform helps owners work through common behavioural challenges including leash pulling, barking, biting, jumping, separation anxiety, and reactivity.

The app combines short text and video lessons, daily exercises, progress tracking, AI support, and direct access to professional trainers, making expert guidance more accessible for busy dog owners.

Key features of PawChamp include:

Personalised training plans based on breed, age, and behavioural goals

In-app messaging access to dog experts through Ask Dog Experts

Bite-sized lessons designed for busy owners

Video tutorials and interactive games

24/7 messaging with trainers

Positive reinforcement methods only

Through the app’s “Ask Dog Experts” feature, owners can also access certified dog experts for personalised consultations and support at any time of day, including overnight assistance when needed.

The partnership comes at a time when awareness around canine anxiety and behavioural struggles continues to grow. Together, Yellow Dog UK and PawChamp are planning to launch “The State of Anxious Dogs 2026”, a joint survey and report exploring the realities faced by nervous dogs and their owners today.

The co-branded report will gather insights from both communities to highlight challenges, identify trends, and encourage a better understanding of anxious dogs in public settings.

Alongside the report, the two brands will work on ongoing educational content and awareness campaigns centred around the shared message:

“Awareness and Training = Better Walks for Everyone.”

Yellow Dog UK is a registered charity and UK ambassador of the global Gulahund™ Yellow Dog programme.

With strong ratings across the App Store, Google Play, and Trustpilot, PawChamp has already built a reputation for offering accessible and supportive dog training solutions. Combined with Yellow Dog UK’s established work raising awareness for nervous dogs, the collaboration aims to create a stronger support network for owners navigating behavioural challenges every day.

A spokesperson said:

“Both PawChamp and Yellow Dog UK believe that better understanding leads to better experiences for dogs and owners alike. Through training, awareness, and education, we hope to help create calmer walks, safer interactions, and more confidence for nervous dogs in everyday life.”

Follow Yellow Dog & PawChamp

Website: https://yellowdoguk.co.uk/

Website: https://paw-champ.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pawchamp_club

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yellowdoguk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YellowDogUk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pawchamp/