RMT Technology aiming for £3m turnover mark as growth strategy delivers results

(from left) RMT Technology corporate advisor Susan Bell, commercial director Stephen McNickle and managing director Mike Hayes

The specialist technology arm of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is aiming to pass the £3m turnover barrier by the end of 2026 after doubling its turnover in the last 12 months.

After moved into a purpose-built 1,800 sq ft office at RMT’s Gosforth headquarters last summer, RMT Technology has seen its annual revenues increase from £1.1m to £2.2m on the back of a series of new client wins and service developments.

It has created five new jobs so far this year, and is expecting to bring in further new recruits through the rest of 2026 as it implements the next stages of its strategy for increasing its client base across the north of England.

RMT Technology works to identify and implement security first IT solutions which meet specific business and operational needs around IT strategy, network infrastructure, information security and data management services.

It works in partnership with a wide range of SMEs to identify and implement security first IT solutions which meet their specific business and operational needs around IT strategy, network infrastructure, information security and data management services.

Alongside managed service provision in these areas, RMT Technology also provides a consultancy service which helps clients of all sizes identify and address issues within their technology infrastructure, information management and cyber security systems and procedures.

And it is also beginning to grow the number of bespoke AI-powered solutions that it develops in response to specific customer needs.

Key client wins over the last year include Consett-based medical device manufacturer Surgical Dynamics, the Durham head office of collision assistance specialist Glass Assist UK and Newcastle’s Live Theatre, while it was also recently appointed to provide a full managed-service partnership for nuclear decommissioning specialist Cyclife UK.

Stephen McNickle, commercial director at RMT Technology, adds: “We’ve seen a real surge in demand over the last year and have plans in place to take the business onto the next level through the coming 12 months and beyond.

“While the business and our team have grown significantly, we’re still retaining our focus on the personal relationships with clients and the detailed understanding of their specific needs that has been the bedrock of our development.

“Being able to simplify IT systems, reduce costs, enhance their effectiveness and identify relevant emerging technologies as they become available are all combining to make a tangible impact on clients’ operations and bottom lines.

“We know there’s much more growth potential to realise from the business, especially through the opportunities now being presented by AI-powered solutions, and we’re fully equipped to continue realising it.”

Stephen Slater, managing director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, adds: “The strategic investments we’ve made in RMT Technology’s service provision and expert team are clearly paying off, and we have high expectations for the business’s growth potential in the coming years.”

RMT Accountants and RMT Technology are part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm, which delivers professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and employs over 3,000 staff across more than 80 offices.