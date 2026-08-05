FREE SUNDERLAND STREET PARTY TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY AND CREATIVITY…

CREATIVITY, sustainability and community spirit will be at the heart of a special, Sunderland street party this week. (August).

On Saturday 8 August, Blandford Street, will showcase its unique mix of independent businesses for a day filled with family-friendly activities, live entertainment and hands-on experiences.

And from, 10am to 3pm, the Blandford Street Party will invite visitors to make, mend, repair, reuse, relove, play and create.

They will be able to try their hand at circus skills with experts Circurama, get free support and bicycle repairs from Wear Wheels and visitors of all ages can get their faces painted for free at Harrison & Brown Furniture.

Artist Hannah Graham will create unique hand-drawn portraits for sitters to take home, while fellow artist Elyse Benjamin from Norfolk Street Arts CIC will hold a plant-inspired drawing activity for all ages and abilities to learn about plants and help decorate Blandford Street’s planters with planting and stencilled designs.

Upstitch and Mend will be demonstrating creative ways to give homeware a whole new look and Minerva Arts and Wellbeing will reveal how Kintsugi, the centuries-old Japanese art of repairing broken ceramics and porcelain, can give treasured objects a new lease of life.

The Art Café will be demonstrating the simple but effective art of découpage and Let Your Soul Grow will show visitors how to create rag bunting from unwanted, recycled fabrics.

Litter Bugs will be showing how to create an origami paper flower and make paper twirlers using basic craft techniques and recycled materials.

Culture House Sunderland will demonstrate how to make magic wands using twigs and wool and visitors can help artist Rory Williams from Try New Things CIC to create a colourful collaborative mural using collage and mixed-media techniques.

The party coincides with an Art, Craft and Graze market – which takes place on the second Saturday of each month – at the recently renovated Sunderland Railway Station.

From 9am to 3pm visitors will find a mix of local artists, makers and creative businesses, with everything from handmade gifts and original artwork to beautifully upcycled creations and one-of-a-kind finds.

And the Women’s Community Boutique will be sharing tips on how to style pre-loved fashion, with a selection of clothing available.

The party is organised by City Centre BID which is part of Sunderland’s BIDs and Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services, said: “The wonderful programme of activities reflects so much of what already happens in and around the Blandford Street every day.

“There are businesses here with generations of knowledge and specialist skills, whether that’s repairing a watch, altering clothes, restoring sewing machine or giving pre-loved items a new home.

“We’ve built the programme around that, bringing in lots of free activities and experiences that encourage people to have a go, learn something new and perhaps think differently about the things they already own.

“Most importantly, we want people to come along, enjoy the day and discover just how much Blandford Street and the surrounding area has to offer.”

Special party food and drink offers will be available at The Glass Onion Bistro and Musafarri Grills plus anyone travelling to the event sustainably will be rewarded via the BetterPoints App.

The full programme for the day is available at https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/blandford-street-party/