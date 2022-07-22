Onion is one of the most common vegetables that are common for preparing dishes. It is also a commonly acceptable vegetable around the globe that is used in making recipes around the world. It belongs to the genus Allium and some of the closely resembling vegetables to onions include garlic, shallots, and leeks.

It is a vegetable that you can take in the raw version within salads, pickled onions, or even powered onion that is used in making recipes mostly the processed food items such as chips.

In this article, we are going to discuss some of the health benefits of onions that can keep you at bay from suffering from various disorders.

What are the primary nutrient constituents of onions?

Before we begin with the health benefits of taking onions you need to know that the primary nutrients present in onions include vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Here is a detailed view of what you can expect as nutrients to be delivered to your body when you take them.

According to a specific standard around half a cup of chopped onions is going to give you around 32 calories, 7gm of carbs, 1gm of protein, 1gm of fiber, and 3gm of sugar.

Along with this, it is a good source of multiple vitamins such as Vitamin C, and Vitamin B6, and minerals such as potassium, manganese, and copper.

Health benefits of onions

Here are some of the usual benefits of using onions-

Lowers the risks of certain cancers

According to research, it has been found that it is rich in chemicals known as quercetin which is one of the best chemicals to fight off cancer. It can prevent the onset of cancer specifically lung cancer.

Lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke

Onions have got a good amount of sulfur compounds in them. It is the presence of this compound that gives onions a sharp, and strong smell. Research has long shown that the presence of any sulfur-rich compound in the veggies can help in reducing the amount of cholesterol in your body.

Some research suggests that the intake of onions regularly in the diet can also prevent the formation of blood clots, and also reduces the risks of any heart disease or stroke. And the good thing is that even if you cook them the sulfur compounds do not go away. This means that the nutritional benefits will remain intact.

Controlling your diabetes

Here too the scientists have found that taking in onions helps you to promote the formation of insulin production. It is due to the presence of the substance quercetin and the sulfuric compounds that you don’t have to suffer from diabetes anymore.

Although it may not be able to give you a complete cure to diabetes on its own when the patient is already a sufferer and has been diagnosed with diabetes already, still it can control and prevent or even check diabetes.

Lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Onions are one of the vegetables that are a good source of flavonoids. Researches show that taking in a flavonoid-rich diet can prevent the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

What are some of the general bad effects of eating too much onion in your diet?

Onions can cause your stomach to cool down and can indeed help in digestion with their rich fiber content. But the problem is that when you take it in too high amounts then you might have problems. You might experience problems with your digestion such as with your gas and bloating.

Along with this, another problem is that the extremely rich fiber content of onions may be a cause of constipation.

The other thing that you need to know about onions is that their rich sulfuric compounds when broken down will mix with sweat and may cause a bit of strange body odor. People who are suffering from general gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome or severe constipation already might face further problems.

Prepping your onions for dishes

Most of the time preparing your onions means that you need to cut or chop your onions. This can emit a strong smell and may even lead to watery eyes. The longer you leave them after chopping the lower will be the strong smell of onions.

And for reducing the problem with watery eyes chop onions by keeping them submerged in a glass bowl or else you can freeze them for 30 minutes before cutting them.