Newcastle United fans have been eagerly watching Joelinton since he joined the club in 2019 for a club-record fee of £40 million. The Brazilian forward was brought in to fill the void left by the departure of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, two key players for the Magpies. Joelinton was expected to bring goals, creativity, and a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack, but his performances have been met with mixed reviews. So, how important is Joelinton to Newcastle United?

Despite some critics questioning his price tag and consistency, Joelinton’s importance to Newcastle United cannot be understated. The 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance on the pitch, displaying moments of skill, vision, and goal-scoring ability. His physical presence and ability to hold up the ball have also been valuable assets for the team, allowing Newcastle to play a more direct style when needed. Joelinton’s work rate and commitment to the cause have endeared him to the fans, who appreciate his efforts on the pitch.

Off the pitch, Joelinton’s attitude and professionalism have also made him an important figure in the Newcastle United squad. He has shown a willingness to learn and adapt to the demands of the Premier League, working hard in training and building relationships with his teammates. Joelinton’s positive influence in the dressing room has helped foster a strong team spirit at the club, which is crucial for success on the pitch. His dedication to improving and developing as a player bodes well for his future with Newcastle United.