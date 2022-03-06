If it’s time to hire a new employee for your growing electrical company, but you’re unsure where to start, discover how to start the hiring process and find the right candidate with our practical guide.

Where to find suitable candidates

Before you start looking for the best technician for the job, you need to decide where to advertise the position. Find out where job seekers in your industry are actively looking for employment and share your advert on these platforms. You can use social media, including sponsored jobs on LinkedIn and job search websites like Indeed. Employee referral programmes are another excellent way to find potential employees, as your electricians may know others in the industry looking for new opportunities.

Define the role with a job description

A job description is a statement that lists the primary duties, responsibilities, and the job title. The description must be included in your advert, so applicants can determine if they qualify for the role and know what will be expected of them. It should also include the qualifications and experience required. Make sure the description is concise and include some information about your company and the work you do. Once you’ve hired a new employee, you can use the job description to measure their performance during the probation period.

Determine compensation and benefits

Once the job description has been finalised, you can determine the remuneration for the position to ensure the compensation is fair for the work required. The salary or wage may be influenced by the number of hours the electrician will be expected to work and whether you’re looking for a full-time or contract employee. Fair compensation is essential to attract potential employees and guarantee job satisfaction once you’ve hired them. If it isn’t competitive, the applicants may not be interested in accepting the role.

Start the interview process and make your decision

Once you’ve determined the position’s roles, responsibilities, and remuneration and received applications, you can start the interview process. Put together a list of interview questions suitable for the electrical industry to help you assess their skills. Once you’ve conducted the interview, contact the candidates’ references to learn more about their work ethic and professional behaviour. Use the information gathered from the interview and the references to make your decision. Once you’ve made your decision, contact the candidate to offer them the role. If they would like to accept the position, send them an email with a formal job offer.

Give your recruit the best chance of success with Electrical Software

If your electrical company uses Electrical Software, provide training for your new electrician so they can start using the system and work in the field as soon as possible. The software makes it easier for your workers to manage their schedules, access job sheets via mobile devices and send invoices once they’ve completed a task. Make sure your new worker, and the rest of your team, know how to use this tool to maximise productivity.