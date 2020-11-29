If your life was a movie, what would the soundtrack be? Music can be a driving force in our lives- it helps us make sense of who we are and where we’re going, and it allows us to express ourselves and share something about who we are without saying a single word. As long as we’ve got a great playlist to listen to, even the most mundane tasks can become exciting- epic, even- as we jam out to our favorite songs of all time and lose ourselves in the music.

For these reasons, making sure you have the right soundtrack for the most epic chapters in your life story- for instance, when you’re taking a long voyage abroad. There’s hardly a bigger adventure you can have than exploring a new country and experiencing an entirely different culture, after all. You might as well have an amazing playlist in the background as you see the world through the new lens that travel offers us.

Here’s how to ensure you’ll be able to listen to your favorite music wherever you are!

Streaming

One of the most popular ways to listen to music these days is via streaming apps like Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music. Streaming is ideal for those of us who would rather be surprised by the next song we hear, rather than have a playlist built and memorized. A Spotify gift card is an ideal Bon Voyage present for the special person in your life who is about to take a fantastic voyage abroad!

Playlists

Then again, maybe you’re the DIY type who likes complete control over which song is up next. If that’s the case, your best bet is to build a playlist before you take off on your international journey. Additionally, downloading a music playlist to your device can be advantageous over a streaming app if you are unsure if there will be adequate Wi-Fi or cellular data where you’re going. However, for this reason, it is also wise to make sure your playlist is completely built and downloaded before you set foot on your plane.

Social Media

What a world we’re living in right now! Just ten short years ago, knowing what your friends are listening to, at the moment they’re listening to it, would have seemed like something out of a science fiction movie. But here we are! Connecting with your friends over Spotify or another streaming app, or following them on social media platforms, allows you to stay in the loop and never miss a beat, even when you’re on the other side of the world from your BFF.

Music truly is a universal language, and it’s an essential part of who we are and how we experience the world. By making sure you have your favorite music with you as you travel the globe, you’ll be able to get so much more out of your exciting travels.