How your morning routine night when getting ready for work from October in the UK?

How Your Morning Routine Might Look When Getting Ready for Work in October in the UK

As the autumn season sets in and the days become shorter and cooler, your morning routine may need some adjustments to accommodate the changing weather and daylight. In the UK, October can bring about chilly mornings and foggy skies, making it important to take extra care when getting ready for work. Here is a typical morning routine that you might find helpful during this time of year.

Firstly, it’s essential to wake up early to give yourself enough time to get ready for the day ahead. With the sun rising later in the morning, it can be dark when you wake up, so having a gentle alarm clock or gradually increasing the brightness of your bedroom lights can help you ease into the day. Once awake, take a moment to stretch and relax your body before getting out of bed. This can help wake you up and get your blood flowing, preparing you for the day ahead.

After getting up, start your morning by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to refresh your skin and wake yourself up. Follow this up with your usual skincare routine, including moisturizer and sunscreen to protect your skin from the harsh autumn winds. It’s also a good idea to switch to a richer moisturizer during this time of year to prevent dryness and keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.

As the weather in October can be unpredictable, it’s important to check the forecast before choosing your outfit for work. Layering is key during this time of year, as you may experience cool mornings and warmer afternoons. Opt for a light sweater or cardigan that you can easily remove if it gets too warm, and don’t forget a scarf or jacket to keep you warm during your commute. Pair your outfit with comfortable shoes that are suitable for walking or standing, as the changing weather conditions can make it difficult to predict if you’ll encounter rain or slippery surfaces during your journey.