Newcastle Says Hello to Goodbye Mr Mackenzie

Iconic Scottish band Goodbye Mr Mackenzie is set to perform at The Cluny in Newcastle on October 3rd, 2024. This highly anticipated gig kicks off their five-night Scottish tour, during which they will perform tracks from their wide-ranging repertoire, including songs from their recently re-released album Five, now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Expertly re-mastered, Five captures a pivotal era in the band’s history. Originally released on their own Blokshok Records, the album showcases a rougher, more punk-infused sound compared to the polished, radio-friendly style of their earlier albums. Influenced by the likes of Grunge, Nick Cave, and The Pixies, Five marked the band’s return to basics, fuelled by their punk roots. Notably, Five was the last album to feature Shirley Manson, whose vocals are a key feature on tracks like “Normal Boy” before she went on to worldwide fame with Garbage.

The band’s legacy also includes members who have had legendary careers elsewhere. Big John Duncan toured as Kurt Cobain’s guitar tech and even played with Nirvana, while Shirley Manson formed Angelfish with three core members of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie (Kelly, Metcalfe, and Wilson) before joining Garbage. Angelfish toured the U.S. and Europe, supporting acts like The Ramones.

Metcalfe, Kelly and Wilson have also released critically acclaimed albums as Isa & The Filthy Tongues and, more recently, The Filthy Tongues who have now released four albums, the most recent of which, Black Valentine, is a Best of compilation. Their 2023 ‘In These Dark Places’ album reached no 37 in the UK album chart and no 3 in the Scottish album charts

Formed in the early 80s, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie disbanded in 1995 after releasing five albums and gaining a loyal fanbase. They reformed in 2019 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Good Deeds and Dirty Rags, which led to a series of sold-out Scottish shows, culminating in a triumphant performance at Barrowland.

Frontman Martin Metcalfe said: “I love coming to Newcastle as we always get a warm welcome. The Cluny is a great venue as it means that the band can get close to the audience which will make it a really intimate gig.”

As one of Scotland’s most influential bands, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie promises explosive performances in their upcoming tour. The Newcastle audience can expect to experience the band’s energetic stage presence and dynamic sound firsthand at The Cluny on October 3rd.

Tickets from: www.ticketweb.uk