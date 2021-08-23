Isuzu have announced the launch of their new Huntsman Accessory Pack. With features that perfectly cater to the professional huntsman and countryman, the pack is available on all D-Max Double Cab models.

The Huntsman Package is available to purchase from 23rd of July. Standard specification includes:

Aeroklas Commercial Canopy

Bed Draw System

Under Rail Bed Liner

Towbar with 13-Pin Electrics

Side Steps

Tailgate Locking Kit

Tailgate Assist

Rubber Floor Trays

18″ Alloy Wheels x 4

18″ Pirelli A/T Tyers x 4

Each detail of the Huntsman Package has been added with the hardworking huntsman/countryman in mind. While the Bed Draw System provides easy organization, the Towbar with 13-Pin Electrics allows users to tow up to 3.5 tonnes safely with help from the D-Maxes sway-detection system on all 4×4 vehicles. The Huntsman Accessory Pack is purposeful in its design. Rubber Floor Trays ensure for easy cleaning, while the Aeroklas canopy makes storage safe and easy. With reliable and hardwearing Pirelli Tyres, the D-Max can navigate various terrains with ease.

Isuzu understands that efficiency and practicality are important to their customers. William Brown, Isuzu UK’s Managing Director, commented “We are delighted to be the automotive sponsor at the Midland Game Fair while launching our new model range and updated accessory pack. Providing high-quality accessories is essential in instilling customers with confidence that they can rely on our brand to produce trustworthy, resilient products. We are excited to launch the Huntsman Accessory Pack as it will mean our customers can make the most of their D-Max. Expanding our business through selling accessory packs is important to us since we are constantly making efforts to understand the market and our customers.”

To aid convenience, the Huntsman Pack can be bought at the same time as purchasing the D-Max, allowing for customers to have the accessory pack fixed onto the vehicle upon receiving it. The Huntsman Pack is available to purchase for £5825 (excl. VAT) when purchased as a package with the D-Max.