IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event

Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform…Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future…Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology.…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island

Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colours in many touchpoints

Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging

Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

Leatherhead, 23 February 2021 – Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.

“IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”

Heralding a new era for EV design

IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.

The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson. The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP.

“A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future.”

The ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Universal Island, along with the flat floor where the batteries are stored, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle, offering a weightless feeling for the occupant. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

Many of its interior touchpoints – seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest – use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Customers can choose from nine exterior colors, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options.

A range of power electric systems to suit every customer

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km[1], according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

Ultra-fast battery charging along with innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400- V to 800- V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.

The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment. The outside port provides power even when the vehicle is turned off.

Innovative connectivity and driver assistance for safety and convenience

IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.

For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

IONIQ 5 will be available in the UK by mid 2021.

IONIQ 5 Specifications:

※ Editor’s note: The vehicle specifications and features in this press release may vary depending on country/region.

Dimensions Wheelbase 3,000 mm Length 4,635 mm Width 1,890 mm Height 1,605 mm Cargo Boot/trunk space 531 l/ 1591 l (when second-row seats are fully folded) Front trunk 57 l(2WD) or 24 l (AWD) Performance Platform Electric-Global Modular Platform Maximum Driving Range (according to WLTP) 470~480 km (When pairing 2WD with 72.6-kWh battery option) Long Range 72.6-kWh Battery AWD Power 225-kW (Front and Rear combined) Torque 605 Nm (Front and Rear combined) 0-100 km/h 5.2 seconds 2WD Power 160- kW Rear Torque 350- Nm Rear 0-100 km/h 7.4 seconds Standard Range 58-kWh Battery AWD Power 173 kW (Front and Rear combined) Torque 605 Nm (Front and Rear combined) 0-100 km/h 6.1 seconds 2WD Power 125 kW Torque 350 Nm 0-100 km/h 8.5 seconds Features (Please see additional details section below table for more information) Supported Charging Infrastructure 400- V and 800- V (No need for additional adapters) Ultra-fast Charging 10 % to 80 % in 18 minutes of charge 100 km of range (WLTP) in 5 minutes of charge Vehicle-to-Load Max. Output 3.6 kW Port Locations Inside: Under second-row seats Outside: vehicle charging port Infotainment Screen 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen Hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster Bluelink® connected car services Remote Profile Management Remote Start Enhancements Vehicle Status Notifications POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints Maintenance Alert Enhancement Dynamic Voice Recognition Safety and Convenience Features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) High Beam Assist (HBA) Surround View Monitor (SVM) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) Available Colours Exterior: Gravity Gold Matte, Shooting-Star Gray Matte, Digital Teal-Green Pearl, Lucid Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Galactic Gray Metallic Interior: Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray

IONIQ 5 Additional Details:

Design & Sustainability

IONIQ 5’s progressive design language drew inspiration from Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, which debuted at 2019 International Motor Show Germany. Guided by Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, ‘45’ featured a monocoque-style body and a futuristic interior designed for electrification and autonomous technologies.

IONIQ 5 follows suit but goes one step further, offering a bridge to the future of electric mobility that is technologically advanced, eco-friendly and plugged into today’s customers’ needs.

Exterior featuring unique proportions and the longest wheelbase in the segment

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by clean and sharp lines, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. The BEV’s precisely modelled surfaces and shapes give it an angular, almost geometric appearance. In addition, Hyundai’s designers integrated cutting-edge Parametric Pixel lights on the front and rear. This unique design element signifies Hyundai’s intent to fundamentally reinvent electric mobility with an EV-specific design that will carry over to future IONIQ models.

IONIQ 5’s crossover body type achieves unique proportions and short overhangs due to its elongated wheelbase. Measuring 4,635-mm long, 1,890-mm wide and 1,605-mm tall on a 3,000-mm wheelbase, IONIQ 5 offers D-segment-like space in a midsize CUV.

Customers can choose from eight exterior colors, including four nature-inspired, new hues exclusive to the model. These include two options with a Matte finish: the hero color Gravity Gold Matte and Shooting-Star Gray Matte, along with Digital Teal-Green Pearl and Lucid Blue Pearl. Other available exterior colours include Atlas White, Galactic Gray Metallic, Cyber Gray Metallic and Phantom Black Pearl.

Spacious, customizable interior is a home away from home

IONIQ 5 sets itself apart from other midsize CUVs, especially those with internal combustion engines and conventional steer-by-wire systems, because the E-GMP enables a flat floor where the model’s batteries are stored, allowing for innovative interior design and extra legroom.

IONIQ 5’s 3,000-mm wheelbase, which is 100-mm longer than Hyundai’s flagship SUV Palisade, offers spaciousness of a large passenger car in a midsize CUV. The long wheelbase allowed Hyundai designers to apply a ‘Living Space’ theme to the interior, rather than a conventional car design theme.

The Universal Island moveable console complements the simple centre fascia with gear selector located behind the steering wheel. The sliding console allows passengers to not only enjoy more flexibility, but also freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot. Second-row passengers also can enjoy center console features, such as cup holders, a 15 W fast wireless phone charger and USB ports. Universal Island truly redefines the centre console, offering greater functionality than a static storage box.

The vision roof of IONIQ 5 provides the interior with a greater sense of openness as IONIQ 5’s ceiling consists of one large glass panel without any support materials.

IONIQ 5 provides 531 litres of boot space, which increases up to almost 1,600 litres when the second-row seats are fully folded. For added versatility, the second-row seats can slide forward up to 135 mm and also be folded in a 6:4 ratio. Meanwhile, customers can enjoy additional storage space with a front trunk that offers as much as 57 litres of capacity[2], which is particularly useful for longer journeys, when extra luggage is carried.

Adjacent to the digital gauge cluster is a metal insert that can accommodate a multi-purpose tray holder. IONIQ 5’s infotainment system is the first to integrate a new design theme called Jong-e Graphic User Interface (GUI) that offers various interior ambience settings, such as soft, delicate and exuberant.

Customers can stay warm during the winter months by taking advantage of the heated steering wheel and heated front seat functions.

Customers can choose from three interior colourr options. The base pack includes Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, while the optional colour pack offers Dark Teal/Dove Gray.

Sustainable, eco-friendly EV features accommodate lifestyles without limits

IONIQ 5’s demonstration of environmental responsibility doesn’t stop with electrification. Sustainability is at the centre of IONIQ’s brand vision, which can be found throughout IONIQ 5 in eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colours.

Many of its interior touchpoints – seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest – use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

IONIQ 5 can also be equipped with an eco-friendly solar roof, which supports the vehicle’s electric power source by collecting energy and transferring it to the battery pack, improving efficiency. The solar roof can prevent battery discharge while providing an additional driving range.

Performance

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance.

At the top of the electric motor line-up is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. When AWD option is paired with the 58-kWh battery, this dual-motor layout can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The single-motor layout with 160-kW rear motor (125-kW in combination with the 58-kWh battery) offers 350 Nm of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD). When paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, this PE can accelerate from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. When paired with the 58-kWh battery, it can accelerate from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

In addition, IONIQ 5 can tow a trailer with a capacity up to 1,600 kg.

Features

Connectivity for the ultimate in-car experience

Hyundai is offering the latest version of its upgraded Bluelink® connected car services that deliver a range of new features and allows customers to control their car with their smartphone or voice to make their drive more convenient and enjoyable. New Bluelink features include Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation and a new User Profile feature.

The Bluelink app displays the vehicle’s range, battery state and charging times when plugged into public or private charging points. Customers can access an advanced battery management system in order to select charging times that best fit their schedule or their budget by making the most of off-peak electricity rates.

With the new cloud-based Connected Routing feature, driving routes are calculated on a powerful server inside the Bluelink cloud environment. This ensures more accurate traffic forecasting, more precise times of arrival, and more reliable route recalculation. With the all-new IONIQ 5, the database has been increased to show more charging stations on the map, showing availability and estimated charging time. By clicking on the station icon on the map, users can see whether AC, DC or high-powered charging, such as IONITY, is available.

Other Bluelink-enabled features include:

Remote Profile Management stores selected vehicle settings in the Bluelink cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences such as individual driver settings for seating position

Vehicle Status Notifications inform customers if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open

With Remote Charging, IONIQ 5 drivers can start and stop charging with the push of a button on their smartphone app. During colder months, Remote Climate Control allows users to schedule pre-heating of IONIQ 5. Not only does this ensure comfort for occupants during the drive, but it also saves battery power that would otherwise be needed to heat the vehicle on the road.

IONIQ 5’s Dynamic Voice Recognition system accepts simple voice commands to conveniently control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled seats and other functions. The system can also assist with various points of interest (POI) and weather status updates.

IONIQ 5 also features a premium Bose sound system. Its eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience.

Head-Up Display with AR technology

For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. Drivers can choose to use AR technology to project relevant information, such as navigation, advanced safety and the car’s surroundings, to their line of sight across the windshield. This allows drivers to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.

Driver assistance system ensures highest levels of safety and convenience

IONIQ 5’s Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) makes highway driving more convenient. Using front view camera, radar sensors and navigation data, HDA 2 works to control the vehicle speed and following distance, while keeping the vehicle centred in its lane. It can also assist the driver when changing a lane.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and can help avoid a collision with any one of them. It includes Junction Turning, Junction Crossing and/or Lane-Changing Oncoming. FCA with Junction Turning activates the brakes if it detects oncoming traffic when the driver is turning left at an intersection. FCA with Junction Crossing senses vehicles approaching from the side when the driver is going straight through an intersection. FCA with Lane-Change Oncoming makes switching lanes safer. If FCA senses an approaching car that has crossed the centre line when the driver is changing lines, it automatically assists with avoidance steering, if there is no danger of secondary accidents. If a potential secondary accident is detected, FCA will only produce a warning.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which automatically turns high beams on and off to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

IONIQ 5 has several driver attention-related functions to ensure safety at all times by detecting if the driver is drowsy or distracted. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) displays the driver’s attention level and provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected. DAW sounds a warning if the vehicle remains stopped for a long period of time (such as at a traffic signal) and the driver doesn’t react quickly enough when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle by using radar to detect other vehicles and applies differential braking, when necessary. BCA is particularly useful in situations such as changing lanes or exiting from parallel parking. Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), uses a camera to show the driver views to the left and the right of the vehicle on the cluster screen if the driver indicates to change lanes.

IONIQ 5 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which helps keep the rear doors closed by maintaining the electronic child lock when there is oncoming traffic.

A variety of parking assistance features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle’s smart key.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) uses an array of strategically located cameras to give the driver a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the vehicle, making it easier to park in tight spaces. Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) works to help avoid collisions while backing up. If an obstacle is detected via the rear-view camera or rear ultrasonic sensors, PCA will display a warning and, if necessary, apply the brakes. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can display and sound a warning, or apply the brakes, when a car approaches from the left or right side and the driver does not stop.

Charging network

Hyundai Motor Group recently became the latest shareholder to join IONITY, a joint venture that builds and operates a high-power charging (HPC) network across Europe using advanced technology with a charging of up to 350 kW. Through its participation in this joint venture, Hyundai will drive the expansion of IONITY along Europe’s highways, promoting the further adoption of zero-emission mobility.

In selected countries IONIQ 5 customers can enjoy a free one-year subscription to IONITY, which forms part of Hyundai’s new pan-European integrated public charging service, Charge myHyundai. Charge myHyundai offers access to over 200,000 charging points across Europe. Users can enjoy a streamlined one-payment solution via a single card or an app for additional peace of mind. Customers can easily find available charging stations using the AVN system.

Charge myHyundai is initially available in four European markets: France, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland. The service will be activated for UK customers in the first quarter of 2021. Hyundai plans to extend the service to customers in more countries such as Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden within the first half of 2021.

Next

IONIQ: More to come

Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand represents the company’s strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. Under the mission of IONIQ brand, ‘Progress electrified for connected living’, Hyundai will offer electric vehicle experiences with a focus on customized, eco-friendly solutions that can fit any lifestyle, delivering the company’s vision ‘Progress for Humanity’. The introduction of IONIQ 5, is the first step in the company’s journey of dedicated electric vehicles, moving another step closer towards achieving its clean mobility goals.

Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, an electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV.

Online reservation of the limited edition IONIQ 5 “Project 45” following the world premiere

Hyundai will launch a limited edition IONIQ 5 model in the UK & European markets. Customers will be able to reserve an introductory edition online called “Project 45”. It is the highlight of the IONIQ 5 range and offers a series of special benefits. “Project 45” includes all the technology and design features as part of the package, including the solar roof, 20-inch wheels and the Advanced Head-Up Display with selectable augmented reality functions.

Customers have the opportunity to reserve this limited edition model via an online reservation website. This launches following the world premiere and is available at: https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ioniq5 In the UK, pricing for the Project 45 models will be £45,000 (including the Plug In Car Grant). Pricing for the rest of the IONIQ 5 range will be confirmed in due course.

Those who register to reserve the all-new IONIQ 5 “Project 45” edition will be the first in the UK & Europe to take delivery of the car. Customers will receive advance content in the form of exclusive videos, images and news updates, and they will remain informed about the status of their car from when it leaves the factory to when it is delivered.

Hyundai is also offering each “Project 45” customer a free two-year subscription to IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network. With IONITY, drivers can charge their all-new IONIQ 5 at the maximum charging power and in a very fast time. The 800-volt battery is capable of going from a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. With less than five minutes of charging, customers can enjoy 62 miles of range.

The exclusively branded “Project 45” model will be limited to 3,000 units across the UK & Europe. Deliveries will begin in summer 2021.

For more information, customers can log on to: https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ioniq5