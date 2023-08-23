  • Wed. Aug 23rd, 2023

Hyundai Motor UK announces all-new KONA Electric range pricing and specification

Byadmin

Aug 23, 2023 #Electric Vehicle, #Hyundai Motor UK, #KONA
  • Prices starting from £34,995
  • Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trim levels
  • 48kW and 65kW battery options offering up to 319-mile range*
  • Increased dimensions optimises both cabin and boot space
  • Highly competitive PCP’s with strong residual values across the range

Leatherhead, July 4th – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the all-new KONA Electric range.

With Hybrid and ICE variants already announced, the second-generation KONA Electric completes one of the most comprehensive product line ups in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

All-new KONA offers more generous dimensions compared to the previous generation, with KONA Electric’s exterior proportions increasing all round with a length of 4,350mm (+145mm), a wheelbase of 2,660mm (+60 mm), a width of 1,825mm (+25 mm), and a height of 1,575mm (+20mm). Interior dimensions increase with a higher headroom of 1,015 mm (+10mm) in the front and 972mm rear (+15mm), longer legroom of 1,059mm (+5mm) in the front and 925mm (+77mm) in the rear and an increased shoulder width of 1,435mm (+25mm) in the front and 1,402mm (+17mm) in the rear. Luggage capacity is also considerably increased, with all-new KONA Electric’s luggage area now offering 466 litres of space with the seats up and 1,300 litres with the seats down, compared to the previous generation model’s 332/1,114 litres.

With increased battery size options, all-new KONA Electric now offers a range of up to 319 miles*. The standard range 48.4kWh powertrain option provides 156PS and 255Nm, with the long range 65.4 kWh powertrain offering 218PS and 255Nm. All-new KONA Electric also provides customers with faster charging options, with an increased DC fast charging capability of 102.3kW compared to the previous generation’s 75kW maximum. The previous generation KONA Electric was renowned for high efficiency levels and all-new KONA Electric is set to continue this reputation with advanced aerodynamics offering a low drag coefficient of 0.275, active air flow management balancing battery temperature management with aero dynamic performance and equipment including a standard heat pump, regardless of battery or equipment specification.

All-new KONA Electric shares the same iconic character as the HEV and ICE models, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages and generations, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience. All KONA models are equipped with standard dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens with full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) which will also be able to support future Feature on Demand applications. Fitted as standard across the all-new KONA range is a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

All-new KONA is also available with a Digital Key, which can use a compatible device to lock, unlock and start the vehicle. Digital Key uses near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The all-new KONA range includes a suite of Hyundai’s SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety features. All KONA trim levels include Downhill Brake Control, Driver Attention Warning, eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Hill-start Assist Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Optional trim levels also see the additions of Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. All-new KONA Electric is also available with EV specific SmartSense equipment, including Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist 2.0 which adds Junction Crossing (JC) automatic braking if a risk of collision is detected with vehicles approaching from the side, Lane change side lane and Oncoming (LS & LO)  automatic evasive steering actions if collisions are detected during lane changing or from oncoming traffic and Evasive Steering Assistance (ESA) if a risk of collision with a pedestrian on the road shoulder is detected. All-new KONA Electric models are also available with Highway Driving Assist 2, providing assistance in keeping the vehicle correctly positioned in lane and an improved Highway Lane Change Assist functionality.

As seen already with ICE and HEV models, the all-new KONA Electric range is available in 4 trim levels, with customers able to select either the Advance or Ultimate which offer a stylish and clean design mixed with a comprehensive specification, or N Line and N Line S that add a sporting design influenced by Hyundai’s N models and combine it with the similar high level of standard equipment.

The all-new KONA Electric’s Advance trim level is priced from £34,995 for the Advance 48kWh. The Advance shares a similar specification to the ICE and HEV Advance models, with key specification including 17” alloy wheels, body coloured door mirrors and door handles, rear spoiler, roof rails and front and rear skid plates. Interior features include twin 12.3” screens for the drivers supervision instrument cluster and ccNC infotainment functions, height adjustment for both front seats, dual zone climate control, automatic rear-view dimming mirror, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, smart cruise control with stop and go function, electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera and guidance system and keyless entry with start/stop button. The Advance trim includes a high level of technology, with a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

Ultimate trims start from £43,095 for the Ultimate 65kWh. The Ultimate combines the dynamic design of KONA Advance and adds further technical and luxurious features such 19” alloy wheels, the full width Horizon Centre daytime running light with full projection LED headlamps, Fossil Gray ECO suede & Eco Pure Leather Upholstery, opening sunroof and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer and power opening tailgate. The Ultimate trim offers the full suite of safety systems as found in the Advance and in addition adds Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Equipment options for the Ultimate include the Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist and heated charging Door. Ultimate customer can also choose the full leather upholstery (seat facings only) in black or grey two tone. For customers seeking to balance the high equipment levels of Ultimate whilst still optimising efficiency and range, an eco-option of 17” wheels is available at no extra cost.

Customers looking for a more sporting aesthetic to the all-new KONA can select the N Line trim, with prices starting from £40,395 for the N Line 65kWh. The N Line boasts several bespoke styling features compared with the Advance and Ultimate, with a dedicated front and rear bumper design, side skirts, N Line design 19” alloy wheels, black gloss door mirrors, body coloured wheel arch inserts and an optional black roof. Interior changes include aluminium pedals, N Line cloth interior with heated front and rear seats. In addition to bespoke styling, the N Line trim also introduces additional equipment including interior ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad for compatible devices and power opening tailgate.

All-new KONA Electric customers wishing to optimise the sporty N Line trim even further can choose the N Line S, which starts from £43,095 for the N Line S 65kW, which builds on the N Line with additional equipment including N Line Alcantara & leather trimmed seats that are both heated and ventilated, with electrical adjustability, three zone air conditioning and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. External enhancements for the N Line S feature the signature Full Width Horizon Centre daytime running light and full projection LED headlamps. As well as styling and equipment, N Line S also offers additional safety equipment, with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Options for the N Line S include the Lux Pack with Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist and heated charging door.

Customers will also be able to select from a wide pallet of exterior colours and interior trims dependant on trim level:

Body Colour

KONA Electric
Advance

KONA Electric
Ultimate

KONA Electric
N Line

KONA Electric
N Line S

Abyss Black (pearl)

Atlas White (solid)

Serenity White (pearl)

Shimmering Silver (metallic)

Ecotronic Grey (pearl)

Ultimate Red (metallic)

Engine Red (solid)

Jupiter Orange (metallic)

Meta Blue (pearl)

Sailing Blue (pearl)

Cypress Green (pearl)

Two Tone Roof (black)

 

Model

Interior Colour

Seat Material

Notes

Advance

Black

Cloth

Standard

N Line

Black + red detail

Cloth

Standard

N Line S

Black + red detail

Alcantara & Leather

Standard

Ultimate

Fossil Grey

ECO Suede & Leather

Standard

Ultimate

Black

Leather

No cost option

Ultimate

Grey/Black

Leather

No cost option

All-new KONA not only offers customers a considerable uplift of size, style and specification over the previous generation model but will also see significant value improvements, with strong residual values throughout the range resulting in PCP rates from £352 a month1.

Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai Motor UK said “The original KONA Electric set an immediate benchmark for the EV sector with a combination of industry leading efficiency, keen pricing and high equipment levels all housed in a stylish SUV body. All-new KONA Electric will continue to deliver the solid foundations of the KONA name but pushes levels of efficiency and equipment even higher, with a body size that’s now optimised for space and comfort combined with futuristic EV-centric styling both inside and out but at all a price point that remains within reach”.  

* Manufacturer data, awaiting final WLTP homologation
1 Indicative PCP rates for a KONA Electric Advance, 48 month / 10k miles, £8000 deposit.

Pricing

Description

Fuel Type

Insurance Group
(1-50)

VED Band

VED Cost

Recommended
On The Road Price

P11D Value

BIK Tax %

Advance 48kWh

BEV

TBC

A

0

£34,995.00

£34,940.00

2

Advance 65kWh

BEV

TBC

A

0

£38,595.00

£38,540.00

2

N Line 65kWh

BEV

TBC

A

0

£40,395.00

£40,340.00

2

N Line S 65kWh

BEV

TBC

A

0

£43,095.00

£43,040.00

2

Ultimate 65kWh

BEV

TBC

A

0

£43,095.00

£43,040.00

2

Optional Extras

Variant

Retail Price

Special Solid Paint (Atlas White)

All

£300

Metallic / Pearl / Special Paint

All

£585

Two Tone Roof

N Line, N Line S

£500

Comfort Pack: Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel,
Wireless Charger, Privacy Glass

Advance

£550

Full Leather Upholstery: Seat Facings only: Black or Grey two tone

Ultimate

£800

Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat,
Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist,
Heated Charging Door, HDA2.0, FCA2.0

N Line S

£2,000

Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats,
Remote Smart Park Assist, Heated Charging Door, HDA2.0, FCA2.0

Ultimate

£1,500

Extended range 17” wheel option

Ultimate

No cost option

*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XS and Apple Watch SE and later. Requires IOS 16.3 and above.
Google Pixel 6 with Android 13 and later.                                             

Specification

All-new KONA electric (MY24)

Advance

N Line

N Line S

Ultimate

POWERTRAIN

  

Available early 2024

  

48.4kWh Battery | 156PS/115kW Motor

65.4kWh Battery | 218PS/160kW Motor

EXTERIOR

        

17″ Alloy Wheels

No cost option

19″ Alloy Wheels

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Gloss Black

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

N Line Exterior Design Pack

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Roof Rails

Wheel Arch Inserts – Body Coloured

INTERIOR STYLING

        

Aluminium Pedals

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

SEATING

        

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Passenger Seat Height Adjustments (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Ventilated

Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Occupant Alert

Rear Seats – Heated

Rear Seats – Split Folding (40/20/40)

Seat Trim – Cloth

Seat Trim – N Line Cloth

Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara & Leather

Seat Trim – ECO Suede & Leather

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Advance

N Line

N Line S

Ultimate

Air Conditioning – Climate Control Dual Zone

Air Conditioning – Climate Control Three Zone

Ambient Lighting – Interior

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Horizon Centre DRL – LED

Headlights – Full MFR LED

Headlights – Full Projection LED

Indicator Lights Door Mirror LED

Interior Light – Front LED

Interior Light – Centre LED

Interior Light – Luggage Compartment LED

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

Rear Lights Upper and Lower – LED

Solar Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen

Sunroof – Electric Opening Glass

Tinted Glass – Front and Rear Windows

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

CONVENIENCE

        

12V Power Outlet – Front

Cruise Control – Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go Function

Cruise Control – Manual Type

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Electric Windows – Front with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

Electric Windows – Rear

Front Seat – Back Pockets

Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage

Heated Steering Wheel

Heat Pump

Luggage Net

Luggage Shelf

Parking Brake – Electric

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System

Shift by Wire (SBW) – Column Mounted Shifter

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Temporary Mobility Kit

Tailgate – Power Operated (Height Adjustable)

Trailer Wiring Package

Type 2 Charging cable

Vehicle to Load (V2L)


 

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

Advance

N Line

N Line S

Ultimate

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

BOSE Premium Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 12.3″ LCD Display

Feature on Demand – Enabled

Navigation Infotainment  – 12.3″ Touchscreen with Bluelink (3 years subscription), LIVE services and MapCare

Radio – Digital DAB

Smartphone Integration – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Speakers – Front, Rear and Tweeters

Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls

USB C – Front x2

USB C – Rear x2

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

        

Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags

Immobilizer

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Driver Status Monitor (DSM)

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning

Highway Drive Assist (1.5)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Parking Distance Warning – Side

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R)

Safe Exit Warning  (SEW)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Advance

N Line

N Line S

Ultimate

Special Solid Paint (Atlas White)

Metallic / Pearl Paint

Two Tone Roof

Comfort Pack: Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Witeless Charger, Privacy Glass

Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist, HDA2.0, FCA2.0, Heated Charging Door

Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist, HDA2.0, FCA2.0, Heated Charging Door

WARRANTY

        

12 Years Anti-Perforation Warranty

Eight Year 100,000 High Voltage Battery Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

Subscriptions

        

Bluelink Connected Car Services: 3 Years

         

†Feature on Demand – Enabled for future FoD features

        

*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XS and Apple Watch SE and later. Requires IOS 16.3 and above. Google Pixel 6 with Android 13 and later.                                             
Last updated July 2023

 

        


Technical

Description

Standard Range (48.4kWh)

Long Range (65.4kWh)

ELECTRIC MOTOR

    

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

156 / 114.6 (PS/KW)

218 / 160 (PS/KW)

Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

255 / 188 (Nm/lbs ft)

255 / 188 (Nm/lbs ft)

0-62mph (seconds)

8.8

7.8

Top Speed (mph)

101

107

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

    

Battery Type

Lithium-ion Polymer

Lithium-ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

128

182

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

48.4 kWh

65.4 kWh

Voltage

295

398.5

CHARGING

    

Charging Port

CCS Combo / Type 2

CCS Combo / Type 2

Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) (10-100%)

TBC

TBC

Estimated Charging Wallbox 7.2kW single phase (10-100%)

TBC

TBC

Estimated Charging Wallbox 10.5kW 3 phase (10-100%)

TBC

TBC

Estimated Public 50kW CCS (10-80%)

TBC

TBC

Estimated Public 100kW CCS (10-80%)

TBC

TBC

On Board Charger (kW)

10.5

10.5

SUSPENSION

    

Front

MacPherson Strut Type

MacPherson Strut Type

Rear

Multi-Link Type

Multi-Link Type

STEERING

    

System

Motor Driven Power Steering
(C-MDPS)

Motor Driven Power Steering
(C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.55

2.55

Turning Circle (metres)

10.6

10.6

BRAKE

    

System

Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD

Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD

Front

Ventilated Disc

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Solid Disc

Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

    

Overall Length (mm)

4355 (4385 N Line)

4355 (4385 N Line)

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1825

1825

Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors)

TBC

TBC

Wheelbase (mm)

2660

2660

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

    

Kerb Weight (kg)

1615-1690

1698-1795

Payload (kg)

420-495

425-522

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2110

2220

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

300

750

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

300

300

Gross Train Weight (kg)

2410

2970

Noseweight (kg)

0

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

100

100

Advance

Standard Range (48.4kWh)

Long Range (65.4kWh)

Front Tyre

215/60 R17

215/60 R17

Rear Tyre

215/60 R17

215/60 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

1591

Rear Track

1600

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1575

1575

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

1300

Frunk (litres)

27

27

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

0

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

223

319

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

TBC

TBC

N Line

    

Front Tyre

235/45 R19

Rear Tyre

235/45 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x 19

Real Wheel

7.5J x 19

Front Track

1589

Rear Track

1602

Overall Height (mm)

1580

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

Frunk (litres)

27

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

TBC

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

TBC

N Line S

    

Front Tyre

235/45 R19

Rear Tyre

235/45 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x 19

Real Wheel

7.5J x 19

Front Track

1589

Rear Track

1602

Overall Height (mm)

1580

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

Frunk (litres)

27

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

TBC

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

TBC

 

Ultimate

    

Front Tyre

235/45 R19

Rear Tyre

235/45 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x 19

Real Wheel

7.5J x 19

Front Track

1589

Rear Track

1602

Overall Height (mm)

1575

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

Frunk (litres)

27

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

269 (19″ wheels)

(319 with 17″ wheels)

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

TBC

By admin

