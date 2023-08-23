Hyundai Motor UK announces all-new KONA Electric range pricing and specification

Prices starting from £34,995

Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trim levels

48kW and 65kW battery options offering up to 319-mile range*

Increased dimensions optimises both cabin and boot space

Highly competitive PCP’s with strong residual values across the range

Leatherhead, July 4th – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the all-new KONA Electric range.

With Hybrid and ICE variants already announced, the second-generation KONA Electric completes one of the most comprehensive product line ups in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

All-new KONA offers more generous dimensions compared to the previous generation, with KONA Electric’s exterior proportions increasing all round with a length of 4,350mm (+145mm), a wheelbase of 2,660mm (+60 mm), a width of 1,825mm (+25 mm), and a height of 1,575mm (+20mm). Interior dimensions increase with a higher headroom of 1,015 mm (+10mm) in the front and 972mm rear (+15mm), longer legroom of 1,059mm (+5mm) in the front and 925mm (+77mm) in the rear and an increased shoulder width of 1,435mm (+25mm) in the front and 1,402mm (+17mm) in the rear. Luggage capacity is also considerably increased, with all-new KONA Electric’s luggage area now offering 466 litres of space with the seats up and 1,300 litres with the seats down, compared to the previous generation model’s 332/1,114 litres.

With increased battery size options, all-new KONA Electric now offers a range of up to 319 miles*. The standard range 48.4kWh powertrain option provides 156PS and 255Nm, with the long range 65.4 kWh powertrain offering 218PS and 255Nm. All-new KONA Electric also provides customers with faster charging options, with an increased DC fast charging capability of 102.3kW compared to the previous generation’s 75kW maximum. The previous generation KONA Electric was renowned for high efficiency levels and all-new KONA Electric is set to continue this reputation with advanced aerodynamics offering a low drag coefficient of 0.275, active air flow management balancing battery temperature management with aero dynamic performance and equipment including a standard heat pump, regardless of battery or equipment specification.

All-new KONA Electric shares the same iconic character as the HEV and ICE models, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages and generations, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience. All KONA models are equipped with standard dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens with full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) which will also be able to support future Feature on Demand applications. Fitted as standard across the all-new KONA range is a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

All-new KONA is also available with a Digital Key, which can use a compatible device to lock, unlock and start the vehicle. Digital Key uses near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The all-new KONA range includes a suite of Hyundai’s SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety features. All KONA trim levels include Downhill Brake Control, Driver Attention Warning, eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Hill-start Assist Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Optional trim levels also see the additions of Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. All-new KONA Electric is also available with EV specific SmartSense equipment, including Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist 2.0 which adds Junction Crossing (JC) automatic braking if a risk of collision is detected with vehicles approaching from the side, Lane change side lane and Oncoming (LS & LO) automatic evasive steering actions if collisions are detected during lane changing or from oncoming traffic and Evasive Steering Assistance (ESA) if a risk of collision with a pedestrian on the road shoulder is detected. All-new KONA Electric models are also available with Highway Driving Assist 2, providing assistance in keeping the vehicle correctly positioned in lane and an improved Highway Lane Change Assist functionality.

As seen already with ICE and HEV models, the all-new KONA Electric range is available in 4 trim levels, with customers able to select either the Advance or Ultimate which offer a stylish and clean design mixed with a comprehensive specification, or N Line and N Line S that add a sporting design influenced by Hyundai’s N models and combine it with the similar high level of standard equipment.

The all-new KONA Electric’s Advance trim level is priced from £34,995 for the Advance 48kWh. The Advance shares a similar specification to the ICE and HEV Advance models, with key specification including 17” alloy wheels, body coloured door mirrors and door handles, rear spoiler, roof rails and front and rear skid plates. Interior features include twin 12.3” screens for the drivers supervision instrument cluster and ccNC infotainment functions, height adjustment for both front seats, dual zone climate control, automatic rear-view dimming mirror, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, smart cruise control with stop and go function, electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera and guidance system and keyless entry with start/stop button. The Advance trim includes a high level of technology, with a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

Ultimate trims start from £43,095 for the Ultimate 65kWh. The Ultimate combines the dynamic design of KONA Advance and adds further technical and luxurious features such 19” alloy wheels, the full width Horizon Centre daytime running light with full projection LED headlamps, Fossil Gray ECO suede & Eco Pure Leather Upholstery, opening sunroof and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer and power opening tailgate. The Ultimate trim offers the full suite of safety systems as found in the Advance and in addition adds Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Equipment options for the Ultimate include the Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist and heated charging Door. Ultimate customer can also choose the full leather upholstery (seat facings only) in black or grey two tone. For customers seeking to balance the high equipment levels of Ultimate whilst still optimising efficiency and range, an eco-option of 17” wheels is available at no extra cost.

Customers looking for a more sporting aesthetic to the all-new KONA can select the N Line trim, with prices starting from £40,395 for the N Line 65kWh. The N Line boasts several bespoke styling features compared with the Advance and Ultimate, with a dedicated front and rear bumper design, side skirts, N Line design 19” alloy wheels, black gloss door mirrors, body coloured wheel arch inserts and an optional black roof. Interior changes include aluminium pedals, N Line cloth interior with heated front and rear seats. In addition to bespoke styling, the N Line trim also introduces additional equipment including interior ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad for compatible devices and power opening tailgate.

All-new KONA Electric customers wishing to optimise the sporty N Line trim even further can choose the N Line S, which starts from £43,095 for the N Line S 65kW, which builds on the N Line with additional equipment including N Line Alcantara & leather trimmed seats that are both heated and ventilated, with electrical adjustability, three zone air conditioning and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. External enhancements for the N Line S feature the signature Full Width Horizon Centre daytime running light and full projection LED headlamps. As well as styling and equipment, N Line S also offers additional safety equipment, with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Options for the N Line S include the Lux Pack with Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist and heated charging door.

Customers will also be able to select from a wide pallet of exterior colours and interior trims dependant on trim level:

Body Colour KONA Electric

Advance KONA Electric

Ultimate KONA Electric

N Line KONA Electric

N Line S Abyss Black (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Atlas White (solid) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Serenity White (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Shimmering Silver (metallic) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Ecotronic Grey (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Ultimate Red (metallic) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Engine Red (solid) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Jupiter Orange (metallic) ✓ ✓ – – Meta Blue (pearl) ✓ ✓ – – Sailing Blue (pearl) ✓ ✓ – – Cypress Green (pearl) ✓ ✓ – – Two Tone Roof (black) – – ✓ ✓

Model Interior Colour Seat Material Notes Advance Black Cloth Standard N Line Black + red detail Cloth Standard N Line S Black + red detail Alcantara & Leather Standard Ultimate Fossil Grey ECO Suede & Leather Standard Ultimate Black Leather No cost option Ultimate Grey/Black Leather No cost option

All-new KONA not only offers customers a considerable uplift of size, style and specification over the previous generation model but will also see significant value improvements, with strong residual values throughout the range resulting in PCP rates from £352 a month1.

Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai Motor UK said “The original KONA Electric set an immediate benchmark for the EV sector with a combination of industry leading efficiency, keen pricing and high equipment levels all housed in a stylish SUV body. All-new KONA Electric will continue to deliver the solid foundations of the KONA name but pushes levels of efficiency and equipment even higher, with a body size that’s now optimised for space and comfort combined with futuristic EV-centric styling both inside and out but at all a price point that remains within reach”.

* Manufacturer data, awaiting final WLTP homologation

1 Indicative PCP rates for a KONA Electric Advance, 48 month / 10k miles, £8000 deposit.

Pricing



Description Fuel Type Insurance Group

(1-50) VED Band VED Cost Recommended

On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax % Advance 48kWh BEV TBC A 0 £34,995.00 £34,940.00 2 Advance 65kWh BEV TBC A 0 £38,595.00 £38,540.00 2 N Line 65kWh BEV TBC A 0 £40,395.00 £40,340.00 2 N Line S 65kWh BEV TBC A 0 £43,095.00 £43,040.00 2 Ultimate 65kWh BEV TBC A 0 £43,095.00 £43,040.00 2 Optional Extras Variant Retail Price Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) All £300 Metallic / Pearl / Special Paint All £585 Two Tone Roof N Line, N Line S £500 Comfort Pack: Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel,

Wireless Charger, Privacy Glass Advance £550 Full Leather Upholstery: Seat Facings only: Black or Grey two tone Ultimate £800 Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat,

Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist,

Heated Charging Door, HDA2.0, FCA2.0 N Line S £2,000 Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats,

Remote Smart Park Assist, Heated Charging Door, HDA2.0, FCA2.0 Ultimate £1,500 Extended range 17” wheel option Ultimate No cost option

*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XS and Apple Watch SE and later. Requires IOS 16.3 and above.

Google Pixel 6 with Android 13 and later.

Specification



All-new KONA electric (MY24) Advance N Line N Line S Ultimate POWERTRAIN Available early 2024 48.4kWh Battery | 156PS/115kW Motor ● – – – 65.4kWh Battery | 218PS/160kW Motor ● ● ● ● EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● – – No cost option 19″ Alloy Wheels – ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Gloss Black – ● ● – Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● N Line Exterior Design Pack – ● ● – Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● ● Wheel Arch Inserts – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Aluminium Pedals – ● ● – Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support ● ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● ● Front Passenger Seat Height Adjustments (Manual) ● ● – – Front Seats – Heated – ● ● ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● ● Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● ● Rear Occupant Alert ● ● ● ● Rear Seats – Heated – ● ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (40/20/40) – ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● – – – Seat Trim – N Line Cloth – ● – – Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara & Leather – – ● – Seat Trim – ECO Suede & Leather – – – ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Advance N Line N Line S Ultimate Air Conditioning – Climate Control Dual Zone ● ● – – Air Conditioning – Climate Control Three Zone – – ● ● Ambient Lighting – Interior – ● ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror ● ● ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Horizon Centre DRL – LED – – ● ● Headlights – Full MFR LED ● ● – – Headlights – Full Projection LED – – ● ● Indicator Lights Door Mirror LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Front LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Centre LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Luggage Compartment LED ● ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate – ● ● ● Rear Lights Upper and Lower – LED ● ● ● ● Solar Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen – ● ● ● Sunroof – Electric Opening Glass – – – ● Tinted Glass – Front and Rear Windows ● ● ● ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet – Front ● ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go Function ● ● ● ● Cruise Control – Manual Type ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Rear ● ● ● ● Front Seat – Back Pockets ● ● ● ● Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage ● ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● ● Heat Pump ● ● ● ● Luggage Net – – ● ● Luggage Shelf ● ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric ● ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● ● ● ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● ● Shift by Wire (SBW) – Column Mounted Shifter ● ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Start/Stop Button ● ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ● ● ● ● Temporary Mobility Kit ● ● ● ● Tailgate – Power Operated (Height Adjustable) – ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● ● Type 2 Charging cable ● ● ● ● Vehicle to Load (V2L) ● ● ● ●





TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Advance N Line N Line S Ultimate Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● BOSE Premium Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer – – ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 12.3″ LCD Display ● ● ● ● Feature on Demand – Enabled† ● ● ● ● Navigation Infotainment – 12.3″ Touchscreen with Bluelink (3 years subscription), LIVE services and MapCare ● ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● ● Smartphone Integration – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ ● ● ● ● Speakers – Front, Rear and Tweeters ● ● – – Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● ● USB C – Front x2 ● ● ● ● USB C – Rear x2 ● ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags ● ● ● ● Immobilizer ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – – ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) – – ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● Downhill Brake Control (DBC) ● ● ● ● Driver Status Monitor (DSM) ● ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning ● ● ● ● Highway Drive Assist (1.5) ● ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) ● ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● ● ● ● Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) ● ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) – – ● ● Parking Distance Warning – Side – – ● ● Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R) – – ● ● Safe Exit Warning (SEW) – – ● ● Surround View Monitor (SVM) – – ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Advance N Line N Line S Ultimate Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) □ □ □ □ Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ □ Two Tone Roof – □ □ – Comfort Pack: Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Witeless Charger, Privacy Glass □ – – – Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist, HDA2.0, FCA2.0, Heated Charging Door – – □ – Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats, Remote Smart Park Assist, HDA2.0, FCA2.0, Heated Charging Door – – – □ WARRANTY 12 Years Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● ● Eight Year 100,000 High Voltage Battery Warranty ● ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● ● Subscriptions Bluelink Connected Car Services: 3 Years ● ● ● ● †Feature on Demand – Enabled for future FoD features *Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XS and Apple Watch SE and later. Requires IOS 16.3 and above. Google Pixel 6 with Android 13 and later.

Last updated July 2023



Technical

