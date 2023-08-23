Lotus at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: Eletre, Emira and Evija on show and in action

Biggest-ever stand hosts full Lotus road car range – Eletre, Emira and Evija

Debut of the Emira with new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine

A hub of activity on all four days, including live Q&A with Jenson Button, The Smoking Tire podcast recording and expert presentations of the Lotus Eletre’s driver-focused tech

Daily ‘Lotus Moment’ – unique parade of Lotus cars past and present is fitting tribute to brand’s 75th anniversary

Hethel, UK – 7 July 2023

Lotus lands at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with its biggest-ever stand at the event, and a huge range of activities that will appeal to the tens of thousands of performance car fans attending. Alternatively follow the action on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

For 2023 the Lotus stand is in a new position, closer to the start of the iconic Hill Climb. It’s the perfect spot to witness the ‘Lotus Moment’, a unique parade of Lotus cars past and present, taking place every day and a fitting tribute to celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary year. Check daily schedules for exact timings.

Taking centre stage for Lotus is the Eletre, making its dynamic debut at the Festival. With customer deliveries starting soon in the UK and across Europe, Goodwood is the perfect time to discover its unique design, advanced all-electric powertrain and intuitive driver-focused technology.

The Eletre is aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers. A true Lotus, it blends the core DNA of the Emira and Evija, reinterpreting them as a practical, versatile and spacious family-oriented hyper-SUV. Twice a day members of the Lotus Customer Experience team will be demonstrating its capabilities on the Lotus stand, including the active aerodynamics and immersive 23-speaker audio system created in partnership with British brand KEF and sound processing pioneer Dolby.

Goodwood Festival of Speed also marks the eagerly anticipated expansion of the Emira range, with the public debut of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder version. Customer deliveries of the Emira four-cylinder will start later this year.

For Lotus fans who love the live action thrills of Goodwood, all four current cars – Eletre, Emira, Emira V6 (Thursday only) and the pure electric hypercar, the Evija – will be taking part in Hill Climb activity throughout the Festival. Examples will also be on the Lotus stand, and an Eletre and Emira 2.0-litre will be in the First Glance Paddock.

Mike Johnstone, Group Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Lotus, commented: “In our 75th year we’ve got an amazing Goodwood Festival of Speed line-up. The current range is a fitting tribute to everything that’s come before, and this is such a great venue for enthusiasts to see our cars and learn about the transformation of Lotus from our knowledgeable product experts.”

The Lotus stand will be a hub of activity all weekend. Plans include a live Q&A with F1 World Champion Jenson Button (Saturday), who will also be driving a Lotus Evija in the Hill Climb on Saturday, two live recordings of the hugely popular US-based motoring podcast The Smoking Tire (Friday and Saturday), and daily presentations of the Eletre’s audio system by experts from KEF.

Please follow and like us: