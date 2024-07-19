Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 N sets benchmark for Crossover EVs at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Three Hyundai IONIQ 5 N vehicles compete in the challenging Pikes Peak climb, demonstrating superior performance

IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec wins the exhibition class with a record of 9 mins 30 secs, while IONIQ 5 N follows with an impressive 10 mins 49 secs result

All competing IONIQ 5 Ns share production spec power electric (PE) systems with Pikes Peak specific performance software

Pikes Peak achievements underscore the Hyundai N’s dedication to expanding the possibilities of high-performance EVs

SEOUL, June 24, 2024 – Hyundai Motor Company announced today that its IONIQ 5 N models successfully completed the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, setting a record for the Electric Modified and Production SUV/Crossover categories. With this success, the company once again exceeded expectations with its high-performance EV.

Hyundai Motor competed in this year’s PPIHC with two IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Specs and one production IONIQ 5 N. All three models conquered a challenging 12.42-mile (20 km) course that ascends over 4,700 feet (1,438 meters) to the summit of Pikes Peak, facing 156 turns, unpredictable weather and high-altitude conditions that can affect both drivers and vehicles.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, driven by Hyundai World Rally driver Dani Sordo, finished the race in 09:30.852 and winning the exhibition class. The second TA Spec driven by Randy Pobst, finished the race in 09:55.551.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is designed to highlight the production-spec IONIQ 5 N’s strengths without significant modifications. Other than minor software tuning to increase the maximum motor output1 and some high-performance part changes, including new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes and slick tires2, the TA Spec retains most of what production IONIQ 5 N offers to regular customers.

The IONIQ 5 N production model was driven by Ron Zaras, a PPIHC rookie and automotive media personality. Zaras finished with a time of 10:49.267, showcasing the model’s leading capabilities without modifications.

“We are absolutely thrilled to set a new record at Pikes Peak and our performance overall,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. “Going forward, we plan to continue leveraging exciting motorsports activities such as Pikes Peak to showcase the superior performance of our mass-produced vehicles and continue to develop technology that not only meets customer needs but exceeds their expectations.”

IONIQ 5 N’s outstanding run at Pikes Peak underlines the Hyundai N’s dedication to continuously challenging its electric vehicle (EV) technologies to advance its performance capabilities. Hyundai N is committed to expanding the possibilities of high-performance EVs, not only with the production IONIQ 5 N, but also with variants, such as the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup Car and IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Hyundai N will continue to launch special specification models to broaden the horizon of EV motorsports.

“This year’s Pikes Peak result is a culmination of a dream dreamt by so many people behind the scenes at Hyundai N”, said Joon Park, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management Group. “We put all our best minds together to create a type of high-performance EV that didn’t exist before, and today we confirm that this technology can be competitive even in the toughest hill climb race in the world.”

Hyundai Motor first competed in the PPIHC in 1992. Rod Millen won the 2-Wheel Drive Showroom Stock division with a time of 13:21.17, driving a Hyundai Scoupe. Another significant moment in Hyundai’s Pikes Peak history was in 2012 when a Hyundai Genesis Coupe, driven by Rhys Millen, set a course record of 9:46.164.