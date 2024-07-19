Broad Arrow Auctions Presents Petroliana Online Auction with Over 200 Lots Closing this July

Online auction presents outstanding private collection of petroliana and memorabilia

All lots offered without reserve

A stunning 1963 Bedford CA Dormobile, is offered, restored by TVs Wheeler Dealers

Online auction takes place 14-28 July

London, England: 24th June 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, is proud to present Petroliana – an outstanding collection of over 200 pieces of petroliana and memorabilia, lovingly curated by a dedicated collector and offered without reserve.

The online Petroliana auction, taking place 14th – 28th July 2024, presents a single-owner, private collection featuring more than 200 lots, with highlights including very rare pre-war petrol pumps and a wonderfully-period 1963 Bedford CA Dormobile restored by TVs Wheeler Dealers.

Here Matt Coles, Petroliana and Memorabilia Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions, previews some of his personal favourites, in advance of the sale.

Lot 236 | 1963 Bedford CA Dormobile Romany Caravan – featured on TVs Wheeler Dealers

This charming Bedford CA Dormobile was subject to a comprehensive Wheeler Dealers overhaul in 2022, a process fully documented on the famous television series. Their work has brought the delightful camper respectfully into the modern age, with a more powerful 2.0 engine, automatic transmission, and new, period-correct, two-tone paintwork. Inside, the seats have been retrimmed and new cabinets installed along with a stainless-steel sink. The roof canopy has been replaced with genuine red and white Dormobile striped canvas.

Estimated at £20,000 – £30,000, offered without reserve

Lot 108 | Large Michelin Man Figurine ‘Le Pneu Michelin’

Bibendum was introduced at the Lyon Exhibition of 1894 by the Michelin brothers and is one of the world’s oldest trademarks still in active use. Bibendum was originally depicted as a lord of industry, a master of all he surveyed, and a patriotic exponent of the French spirit. Standing at 1.2 metres tall, this wonderfully original Michelin Man figurine is in excellent condition, making it a stunning piece of interior automotive art for the home, workshop, or office.

Estimated at £2000 – £3000, offered without reserve

Sold as two separate lots, these delightful Esso figurines stand at 1.2 metres tall and are offered in great condition. The popular Oil Drop Man character, named Happy, was launched as a promotional character for Esso in the United States in 1958, and he was often accompanied by the slogan Happy Motoring. Used throughout the 1950s and 1960s, he was often depicted with Oil Drop Woman, making these figurines a wonderfully collectible pair.

Both lots estimated at £1700 – £2500 each, offered without reserve

Lot 279 | Atlantic Motor Spirit Petrol Pump

A stunning piece of petroliana, this beautiful Atlantic Petrol and Union Motor Spirit dual-cylinder, hand-crank petrol pump, designed by Gilbert & Barker, has been fully restored and is ready to be enjoyed. Charles Gilbert and John Barker formed the Gilbert & Barker Manufacturing Co. of Springfield, Massachusetts in 1870 and, in 1911, introduced first measuring gasoline pump. The beautifully designed, and carefully restored, pump represents a stylish and glamourous automotive age and makes for a stunningly decorative display piece.

Estimated at £8,000 – £12,000, offered without reserve

Matt Coles, Petroliana and Memorabilia Specialist for Broad Arrow said. “This is a very special collection, lovingly amassed over many years, containing many rare and wonderful pieces sure to appeal to all motoring enthusiasts. All items are offered without reserve, in an online-only auction, allowing enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to view and bid, in what promises to be a very popular and exciting auction.”

The Broad Arrow Auctions Petroliana Sale takes place 14-28 July, with over 200 lots available to view here.