Hotel Hyundai, curated by Grace Dent, is powered through IONIQ 5’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature

Hotel Hyundai unveils the design of its luxury cabin, restaurant and private cinema as it welcomes its first guests

The off-grid hotel launches to the public as nearly half of people (46%) say sustainability is more important to them now when booking a holiday compared to five years ago

With over 4,000 entries, members of the public can still be in with a chance to win a night’s stay at Hotel Hyundai by entering here www.kiphideaways.com/hideaways/hotel-hyundai

After much anticipation, Consumers can now get a glimpse of the world’s first car-powered hotel, as Hotel Hyundai opens its doors, offering the most unique off grid experience of 2022.

The new one-of-a-kind experience, curated by broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, launches as research commissioned by Hyundai found that nearly half (46%) say that sustainability and the environment are more important to them now compared to five years ago when choosing holiday accommodation. A further quarter (25%) are choosing staycations over travelling abroad to reduce their carbon footprint by flying less.

Two fifths (40%) say they are also looking for cheaper travel options this year and over half (55%) admit this decision is due to the current cost of living crisis. As a result, over half (53%) say they would like to invest their holiday spend in local UK economies rather than abroad.

Other reasons for choosing staycations over travelling abroad include alleviating the stress of travel disruptions (51%), the fact that UK summers are becoming hotter (26%) and to save money (25%).

Grace Dent, curator of Hotel Hyundai, said: “We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next?

“I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep.

“I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.”

Situated in Essex, just an hour from central London, Hotel Hyundai is centred around a luxury cabin and set across three key areas:

The guest suite

A high-end luxury cabin by Colemans Farm, the room offers everything guests can expect from a luxury boutique hotel. From the lights and all amenities, everything is powered by IONIQ 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

Bar & restaurant

No hotel is complete without a bar and restaurant and Hotel Hyundai is no different. The menu and mixology have been curated by Grace Dent, providing a food and beverage offering as innovative and sustainable as the cars powering it, with ingredients sourced locally within Essex. As well as indoor-outdoor dining and cooking over fire, the bar and restaurant area will have an IONIQ 5 coffee lounge, with expertly prepared espresso powered by the car.

Cinema

To finish off the evening, guests are invited to enjoy a film from a car-powered projector and speakers, with a V2L powered popcorn machine for the true cinema experience.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Our award winning IONIQ 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid.”

The IONIQ 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

Members of the public can win a stay at the unique hotel and enjoy the full experience on offer with welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, evening film and breakfast hamper all included.

Hotel Hyundai is open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November1. To be in with a chance to win a stay2, visit: www.kiphideaways.com/hideaways/hotel-hyundai.