Ideas for What to do With Kids in January whilst in Durham

January can be a wonderful time to spend with kids in Durham, North Carolina. While the weather may be colder, there are still plenty of fun activities and attractions to keep children entertained. Whether you’re looking for indoor or outdoor options, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city. Here are some ideas for things to do with kids in January in Durham.

If your kids love learning about science and technology, a visit to the Museum of Life and Science is a must. This interactive museum offers a wide variety of exhibits and hands-on activities that will engage and delight children of all ages. From exploring the outdoor Dinosaur Trail to discovering the wonders of the Natural Sciences Center, there is no shortage of educational and entertaining experiences to be had. The museum also features a train ride, a butterfly house, and a play area, making it a perfect destination for a full day of fun.

Another great way to spend time with kids in Durham is by visiting the Duke Lemur Center. The center is home to the largest and most diverse population of lemurs outside of Madagascar. Kids will have the opportunity to observe these fascinating creatures up close, learn about their habitat and behavior, and even participate in feeding sessions. The Lemur Landing playground, located adjacent to the center, offers plenty of space for kids to burn off some energy after their lemur adventure.

In January, Durham’s theaters and performing arts centers offer a variety of child-friendly performances and shows. Check the schedule at the Durham Performing Arts Center or any of the local theaters for family-friendly productions that are sure to captivate audiences of all ages. From interactive storytelling to magical musicals, there is something to suit every taste. Attending a live performance is not only entertaining, but it can also inspire a love for the arts in young minds.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Eno River State Park provides a beautiful natural setting for families to explore and get some fresh air. With over 30 miles of hiking trails, kids can enjoy a leisurely stroll or a more adventurous hike, depending on their age and abilities. The park also offers picnic areas, fishing spots, and even opportunities for birdwatching. Be sure to pack some warm clothes and a thermos of hot cocoa to make the most of your outdoor excursion in January.

No visit to Durham would be complete without a trip to Battery Park Book Exchange and Champagne Bar. This unique bookstore, located in downtown Durham, offers a vast selection of new and used books for all ages. Kids will love browsing through the shelves and discovering new titles to enjoy. The bookstore also features a cozy children’s section that hosts storytime events and book clubs. Parents can relax with a glass of champagne while the kids immerse themselves in the world of literature.

In conclusion, there are numerous activities and attractions in Durham that cater to children in January. Whether it’s exploring the wonders of science at the Museum of Life and Science, admiring lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center, enjoying live performances at the local theaters, or embarking on outdoor adventures at Eno River State Park, there is no shortage of fun-filled options. Additionally, a visit to Battery Park Book Exchange and Champagne Bar can provide a cozy and educational experience for the entire family. Make the most of January in Durham and create lasting memories with your kids.