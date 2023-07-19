Industrial cleaning company eyes growth with key appointment following six-figure investment

A family-owned industrial cleaning company has welcomed a new member of the management team to support its ambitious growth plans, following a six-figure investment in premises and equipment.

Orca Cleaning Group, which recently moved to a larger unit on Belmont Industrial Estate in Durham after outgrowing its previous one, has created a new role of Operations Director and appointed Michael Monkman.

CEO, Steven Holmes said: “We’ve seen exciting growth over the last six years, when I started the company with just one van. We now have a team of 18, contracts all over the UK, and some household names as customers.

“We’ve got our eyes set on rapid but sustainable growth, and bringing Michael in at this level is the perfect way to ensure that we are strategic and measured – his wealth of experience will be a valuable asset to Orca.”

Michael previously ran his own limited company for over 10 years, before joining Screentech in Darlington where he was instrumental in significantly increasing the company’s annual turnover over a four-year period. He also works with Steven and his wife, Hollie who is Orca’s Commercial Director, in their business the Wild Swimming Club.

Michael’s role will encompass scheduling and pricing of jobs, management of the teams and also growing Orca’s client base while maintaining the company’s excellent reputation, and he’s looking forward to getting stuck in, as he explains: “I’ve known Steven and Hollie for many years and have worked with them as a supplier before we set up our sideline business in wild swimming. When this opportunity came up, I jumped at the chance to be part of the exciting plans that they have for the future.”

Orca Cleaning Services Limited has established an impressive reputation for the provision of tailored professional cleaning services to owners and operators of offices, factories, warehouses and large retail stores throughout the UK. The Orca team is equipped with the knowledge, skills and resources required to deliver a range of cleaning services, each tailored to meet the needs of the customer.

