North East firm appointed on Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker project

A firm based on Teesside is celebrating building upon the continual success of its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary having now secured another significant project with the Canadian Coast Guard.

Barrier Architectural Services formed Barrier Marine Services (Canada) in 2020 to service projects in the country and serve the long term Canadian National Shipbuilding Strategy, which has now partnered with Knud E. Hansen to design the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Polar Icebreaker – to be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard.

Knud E. Hansen will provide the design and engineering package for the HVAC system through the functional and production design phases of the project and continue to provide support through Long Lead Item (LLI) procurement and vessel construction.

Barrier Marine Services (Canada) will supply and install the HVAC system based on the design by Knud E. Hansen.

Tony Scott, Commercial Director at Barrier Architectural Services said: “It’s exciting to see the Barrier brand continuing to work on a global scale, and be part of such a high-profile project. We have been working in Canada for three years, so to be awarded another contract here is testament to the work that the team is doing and we’re looking forward to continuing to represent the North East across the world.”

As part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, Seaspan is the prime contractor responsible for the design and construction of the Polar Icebreaker.

The vessel will be 158 meters long and 28 meters wide and accommodates up to 100 personnel. It will be able to operate in higher latitudes, in more difficult ice conditions and for longer periods than any existing Canadian icebreaker and will be one of the world’s most powerful conventional icebreakers with a critical mission of protecting Canada’s Arctic sovereignty along with supporting Arctic science and research, environmental response, northern resupply, and search and rescue.

Knud E. Hansen and Barrier Marine Services (Canada) have formed a dedicated project team and look forward to the opportunity to support Seaspan and the Canadian Coast Guard in this exciting endeavor.

