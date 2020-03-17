Victoria Beattie has joined the Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports, as its Head of Estates.

In her new role, Victoria will be responsible for the Port’s diverse land and property portfolio, working alongside both internal and external stakeholders.

A Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Victoria has over 30 years’ experience in the Construction industry. She joins the Port from The Gateshead Housing Company, a non-profit housing provider, where she was Director of Property and Assets from 2017, responsible for investment of over £300m, and turnover of over £40 million per annum.

Previously, Victoria worked for Gateshead Council for 18 years, most recently as its Director of Construction Services, where she delivered a 5% profit every year during a period of transition, overseeing a reduction in overheads of 30%.

Matt Beeton, Port of Tyne Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the team. She brings substantial experience gained in the Construction, Local Government, Housing and Private Sectors, and will play a key role in regenerating our development property portfolio.”

With wide-ranging experience, Victoria also sits on the advisory board of Constructing Excellence North East, the board of Byker Community Trust, is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and is passionate about encouraging women into the sector.

“This is a fantastic new challenge, with the potential to have a real impact on our local economy. The Port has an extensive land and property portfolio, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Matt and the team – in particular working towards the Port’s aim of doubling diversity by 2030,” said Victoria.

Offering excellent links by road, rail and sea, security, and flexibility for wide-ranging tenants, the Port of Tyne is the Gateway for the North adding some £621 million to the economy and supporting 12,000 jobs.