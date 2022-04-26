Industry-leading adhesives manufacturer, Advanced Adhesives (Advanced), which is based in central Newcastle, has expanded its technical sales team with Andrew Bates.

Andrew is the fifth new employee to join the rapidly growing team at Advanced since the start of the year.

He will provide sales support and technical service across Advanced Adhesives’ range, both internally and externally, working alongside Advanced’s other solutions providers.

The role will involve leading product testing in Advanced Adhesives’ applications centre as well as visiting customers’ sites to provide support, advice and training.

An adhesive application specialist with over 10 years’ experience in the industry, Andrew worked for an adhesive distributor prior to joining Advanced.

Commenting on his enthusiasm for the role, he said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for me, and I am delighted to join the team at Advanced. As a manufacturer, Advanced can give me more involvement in adhesive applications testing rather than in my previous role where I was just advising on and distributing adhesive products.

“Advanced has an extremely broad and interesting customer base, both here in the UK and internationally. We can make a massive difference by being able to provide industry-leading testing in-house. This allows us to check that when used on our customers’ components, our adhesives are sound and proven.”

Graham Crozier, Technical Director at Advanced Adhesives, added: “We`re super pleased to welcome Andrew to the team. With his technical experience, attention to detail and understanding of the market, he will be a great asset to the business, not only in helping to provide solutions and support to our customers, but in helping us to build on our achievements to date and take our technical support and expertise to a new level.”

Advanced Adhesives is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and can count Bentley, Aston Martin, Lotus, JCB and Network Rail among its customers.

https://advancedadhesives.co.uk/