INEOS Automotive at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Global debuts for All-New Grenadier Quartermaster and Hydrogen Fuel Cell demo

London, 29 June 2023 – Following the start of series production of the Grenadier 4X4 last year, INEOS Automotive will make its mark across this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (13 – 16 July).

The All-New Grenadier Quartermaster, a double cab pick-up variant of the award-winning Grenadier, will make its global debut on Thursday 13th July. This will be shortly followed by a very special appearance on the famous hillclimb with some familiar Goodwood faces to celebrate two 75-year automotive anniversaries – motorsports at Goodwood and the Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket that lends its name to one of Grenadier’s trims.

Also making its first ever public appearance is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator, which will show how well-suited the zero emissions technology is for a future long-range 4X4 off-roader.

Both the Grenadier Quartermaster and FCEV Demonstrator will be showcased in the First Glance Paddock and will be driven up the hillclimb route on each of the four days of the Festival.

In an exciting exclusive for Goodwood Festival of Speed, adventurous visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of the Grenadier Station Wagon on a challenging off-road course at the Goodwood Halnaker Chalkpit neighbouring the main event site. Hundreds of slots are available throughout the four days of the Festival for those wanting to put the 4X4 through its paces.

Please follow and like us: