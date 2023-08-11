Polestar to showcase Polestar 3 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Bicester, 22nd June 2023. Polestar will be returning to the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed on 13-16 July, debuting new products including Polestar 3, the limited production Polestar 2 BST edition 230, and the upgraded model year 2024 Polestar 2 which introduces more range, greater efficiency, rear-wheel drive, faster charging, and design enhancements.

The latest Polestar 5 prototype will be present as well, showcasing the development progress that has been made in the year since the very first prototype debuted at the Festival in 2022. The Polestar electric roadster concept returns with a different colour scheme this year, previewing Polestar 6 – which is being developed alongside Polestar 5 in the UK by a 500-strong team in the midlands, together with a team in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK, says: “Goodwood is a highlight of our annual calendar and it gives us the opportunity to showcase our rapid growth in the UK market as well as globally. In addition, with significant engineering operations here in the Midlands, it is the perfect occasion to present our latest models and the exciting future direction of the brand.”

The Polestar stand will once again be located adjacent to the world-famous hill climb and offer visitors a chance to explore the line-up of electric vehicles together with information and guidance on the switch to EVs and their inherent financial and environmental benefits. Polestar 3 will also feature in the Electric Avenue area.

In addition, visitors will be able to experience the Polestar 2 on a private test-drive route on site at Molecomb, adjacent to the main event area. Bookings are made available each day, on a first-come, first-served basis, bookable at the main Polestar stand.

Polestar 3 is available to order online today, with deliveries planned to commence in Q2 2024. The model year 2024 Polestar 2 and the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 are also available to order today, with deliveries expected from August this year.

