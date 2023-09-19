INEOS Automotive debuts the All-New Grenadier Quartermaster

The double cab pick-up becomes second model from INEOS Automotive, combining the qualities of the Grenadier Station Wagon with greater load-lugging versatility

The Grenadier Quartermaster offers world class off-road ability, with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up

Its longer wheelbase gives it a load bay that easily carries a standard Euro pallet

Powered by BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission

Lynn Calder CEO INEOS Automotive said: “I think it is a great looking car, it is truly rugged and unbeatable off-road.”

The Grenadier Quartermaster will be available for order in the UK on 13 July.

London, 13 July 2023 – The All-New INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster makes its global debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Developed and built alongside the Grenadier Station Wagon, the all-new double cab pick-up delivers the same uncompromising off-road capability and dependability as its stablemate.

Lynn Calder CEO INEOS Automotive said, “I think it is a great looking vehicle, it is truly rugged and unbeatable off-road.”

While the Grenadier Quartermaster shares most of its architecture and components with the Station Wagon, its strong and rigid box-section ladder frame chassis is 305mm longer. This results in a large and versatile load bay, 1,564mm long and 1,619mm wide, that is large enough to carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet with ease.

With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Grenadier Station Wagon, and a wide range of accessories available, the Grenadier Quartermaster is capable of carrying five people and their bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured by four tie-down rings in the load space (Utility Rails optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar, and a wide 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.

Like the Station Wagon, the pick-up is powered by BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). The Grenadier Quartermaster also rides on the same heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.

The Grenadier Quartermaster boasts class-leading off-road ability, with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up.

The model line-up will mirror that of the Station Wagon and is available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, all of which carry the commercial N1 vehicle classification in the EU.

Quartermaster will be available with a wide range of tailored accessories for drivers looking to customise it to their specific needs. Its cargo bay can be fitted with a robust frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover, while a roof rack further increases carrying capacity and can host a wide range of mounts to carry expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.

Order books in the UK open on 13 July 2023. To find out more about Grenadier prices, technical specifications and options, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

