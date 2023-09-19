Timeline History of Watches

Timeline in list form of the History of Watches

Watches, as timekeeping devices, have a rich history that dates back centuries. From the earliest portable timekeeper inventions to the sophisticated quartz and smartwatches of today, they have evolved significantly. This technical article presents a comprehensive timeline that highlights the major milestones and advancements in the history of watches.

Ancient Clocks and Sundials (1500 BC – 800 AD)

1500 BC: Water clocks were developed in ancient Egypt and Babylon, using the flow of water to measure time.

800 BC: The Greeks invented the first sundials, which utilized the position of the sun to tell time during the daytime.

325 BC: The ancient Greeks introduced the first mechanical clocks, known as clepsydras, which used water to regulate the movement of gears.

100 AD: The Chinese developed the first mechanical astronomical clocks with intricate gear systems.

Portable Timekeepers and Early Watches (900 – 1800 AD)

900 AD: The first mechanical escapement, a pivotal invention for precise timekeeping, was created in China.

1300 AD: Pocket watches appeared in Europe, driven by weights or springs.

1500 AD: German clockmakers introduced the first portable watches, typically worn as necklaces.

1575 AD: The balance spring, developed by Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens, greatly improved the accuracy of watches.

1657 AD: The first known pendulum clock was invented by Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens, leading to more precise timekeeping.

1690 AD: English clockmaker Daniel Quare introduced the repeater function, allowing watches to audibly chime the time.

1775 AD: Swiss watchmaker Abraham-Louis Perrelet invented the self-winding mechanism, eliminating the need for manual winding.

The Rise of Mechanical and Automatic Watches (1800 – 1900)

1802 AD: The Swiss watchmaker Philippe Baillod created the first watch with an accurate chronometer movement.

1820 AD: The lever escapement, invented by English watchmaker Thomas Mudge, greatly enhanced the reliability and accuracy of watches.

1868 AD: The first affordable mass-produced pocket watch was introduced by the American watch company Waltham.

1881 AD: Swiss watchmaking company Audemars Piguet developed the first wristwatch with a minute repeater function.

1903 AD: Swiss watchmaker Paul Tissot created the first anti-magnetic watch, ensuring accurate timekeeping in the presence of magnetic fields.

The Quartz Revolution and Digital Watches (1950 – Present)